Fans shocked by get-in ticket prices for Notre Dame vs Ohio State CFP National Championship Game

The excitement surrounding the College Football Playoff National Championship is at an all-time high, but many fans were caught off guard by the steep cost of tickets to witness the showdown between Notre Dame and Ohio State in person.

Set to take place at Atlanta's iconic Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the matchup promises a thrilling end to the season with powerhouse programs facing off. Yet, anyone hoping to grab last-minute tickets will need to open their wallets—wide.

Reports reveal that the cheapest available tickets start at around $1,899 before fees, with some premium seats skyrocketing past $4,000. The highest-priced ticket, according to Brett McMurphy, is well over $13,000.

Lowest priced tickets $1,899 & highest priced tickets $13,707 for @CFBPlayoff title game b/w Ohio State & Notre Dame w/kickoff still 6 days away according to @Gametime #CFBPlayoff — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 14, 2025

For many fans, this price tag has turned what should be a bucket-list experience into a financial hurdle. Those who’ve been following their teams across the playoff rounds—traveling to venues like the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl—are facing hefty cumulative expenses, and some are wondering how far their budgets can stretch, especially with these tickets being listed significantly higher than any of those other matchups.

This new era of the expanded playoff system brings not just more excitement but also more travel costs for fans committed to attending every game.

Despite the sticker shock, the demand for tickets is still surging. Fans from both sides are hoping to witness a championship moment for the history books. Whether it's worth the cost, though—that’s the million-dollar question.

For those who choose to stay home instead of travel to Atlanta for the game, you'll have plenty of options to watch the matchup live. ESPN will have its Megacast of options available for fans to watch, and this will include the main broadcast, the Skycast, a Pat McAfee-led simulcast, and much more.

The national championship kicks off at 7:45 p.m. E.T. on Monday, January 20 live from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

