Notre Dame vs Ohio State CFP National Championship Game announcers set

The College Football Playoff National Championship is one of the most anticipated events in sports, and this year’s matchup between Notre Dame and Ohio State is set to deliver a thrilling showdown.

As fans gear up for the big game, ESPN is rolling out an extensive lineup of broadcasts to ensure viewers can experience the action their way. Whether you prefer a traditional call of the game or want something more interactive, there are plenty of options to choose from.

For fans sticking with the main broadcast, ESPN’s trusted duo of Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will lead the call. Fowler’s play-by-play expertise, paired with Herbstreit’s analysis, has become a staple of college football’s biggest games. On the sidelines, Holly Rowe will cover Ohio State, while Molly McGrath will provide updates and insights from the Notre Dame side.

But if you’re looking for something different, ESPN’s MegaCast has alternate broadcasts designed to enhance your viewing experience:

ESPN2 – Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show: Hosted by Pat McAfee and his team, this broadcast adds a laid-back, high-energy approach to the game.

ESPNU – Command Center: Ideal for viewers who want a deeper understanding of the game's strategy, with real-time stats and split-screen views showing multiple angles.

ESPNEWS – SkyCast: Offers a unique, aerial view of the field, letting fans see the entire play unfold from above.

ESPN Deportes: A full Spanish-language broadcast for Spanish-speaking viewers.

With so many ways to watch, fans can choose the style that best fits their preferences. Whether you stick with Fowler and Herbstreit or opt for Pat McAfee’s off-the-cuff commentary, the championship game coverage has something for everyone.

