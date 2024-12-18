Fans turn on Lincoln Riley after another massive blow to USC's program

The USC Trojans are reeling after yet another brutal loss, and head coach Lincoln Riley is finding himself squarely in the line of fire.

Once hailed as the man who could restore USC's former glory, Riley is now being heavily criticized for the team's repeated failures in big games. With fans and analysts alike voicing their frustrations, it seems like the honeymoon phase is officially over.

The latest loss has only added fuel to an already blazing fire. The Trojans have consistently fallen short against tougher opponents in Riley's tenure. In their first season in the Big Ten, USC finished just 6-6 overall and 4-5 in the Big Ten.

As if the on-field issues weren’t enough, the drama off the field is piling up too. Just this week, USC standout wide receiver Zachariah Branch announced his plans to enter the transfer portal, following a wave of other departures. The Trojans already have 16 players officially in the portal, including notable names like quarterback Miller Moss and running back Quinten Joyner. Fans are now worried about the stability of the program moving forward.

On social media, the backlash has been intense. Many fans are calling for changes, with some even suggesting Riley might not be the right fit for the program long-term.

Can confirm Zachariah Branch intends to enter the portal as well, which means the four five-star prospects Lincoln Riley signed in his first two recruiting cycles as USC’s coach have all transferred out of the program within two years of their enrollment. https://t.co/Eaqc0UsjT4 — Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) December 17, 2024

USC wideout Zachariah Branch and safety Zion Branch are hitting the transfer portal. @PeteThamel was first with the news.



The Branch Bros were both top-100 recruits. To date, 9 (!!) of the 12 top-100 recruits to sign with Lincoln Riley have since transferred. — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) December 17, 2024

Others have pointed out how quickly things have unraveled, with the Trojans going from playoff hopefuls to a team seemingly in disarray. The sentiment is clear: patience is running out.

Can we fire Lincoln Riley for the magnitude of loss to the transfer portal? — B1GTrojans (@B1GTrojans) December 17, 2024

USC gotta fire Lincoln Riley, all the transfers talking 💩 about the program — Antoine 🖖🏾 (@EJ_Will2) December 17, 2024

Yikes.. yeah let’s wrap up Lincoln Riley’s tenure at USC. It’s going to get a whole lot worse before it gets any better. https://t.co/Vrk0rTwcIf — Coach Dwane Robinson (@DwaneRobinson4Q) December 17, 2024

FIRE LINCOLN RILEY RN !!!!! https://t.co/OjcO3JDw2t — Wavyjay (@Wxvyjay14) December 18, 2024

Whether Riley can weather the storm and make the necessary changes to turn things around remains to be seen. But one thing is certain—Trojans fans have had enough, and the pressure to deliver is at an all-time high.

For reference, Lincoln Riley's buyout is reportedly one of the highest in the country, so it would cost USC quite the amount of money to get rid of their head coach.

USC will close out its 2024 season with a game against Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl on Friday, December 27.

