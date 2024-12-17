5 college football coaches who could save their jobs by restructuring their deals

In college football, job security is about as stable as a house of cards in a windstorm.

One bad season—or even a handful of shaky performances—and the calls for a coach’s firing start echoing across fan forums, social media, and donor meetings. While massive buyouts have become the golden parachute for struggling coaches, Mike Norvell’s recent move at Florida State, as well as Brian Kelly's move to donate to LSU's NIL collective, has sparked a new conversation: Can restructuring a contract save a coach from the hot seat?

Norvell, fresh off a restructured deal, made headlines by voluntarily contributing $4.5 million of his salary back to the school to help fund athlete revenue sharing. It’s a move that shows both leadership and an understanding of where college football is headed in the NIL and revenue-sharing era. Norvell's decision raises an interesting idea: could other coaches follow suit to buy themselves more time?

The reality is, programs are facing intense financial pressures, from NIL collectives to expanding athletic budgets, and a coach willing to adjust their deal might score major goodwill with boosters, athletic directors, and fans alike. Restructuring a contract, whether it means deferring salary, lowering buyout numbers, or contributing to NIL efforts, could be the lifeline some coaches desperately need.

Here's a look at five coaches who could end up saving their jobs by restructuring their contracts.

1. Brent Venables (Oklahoma)

Brent Venables’ tenure at Oklahoma has been, to put it mildly, rocky. While his defensive background and likable personality won him goodwill initially, the results on the field haven’t lived up to the high expectations in Norman. Now, coming off a 6-6 season and seeing a multitude of players elect to enter the Transfer Portal, the Sooner faithful are growing impatient.

However, a $44 million buyout is all that’s standing in the way of a coaching change.

For Venables, a contract restructure could be a lifeline. By adjusting his salary or lowering the overall buyout, Oklahoma could free up funds to bring in a few pieces from the Transfer Portal and potentially vault itself back into contender status in 2025.

Venables could pitch a deal that demonstrates his willingness to adapt while buying himself more time to prove he can turn things around. A coach who’s willing to meet the school halfway might just earn enough trust to keep his seat cool for another year.

2. Mark Stoops (Kentucky)

Mark Stoops has been a fixture in Lexington, and for good reason—he’s led Kentucky to levels of success most fans could only dream of before his arrival. But after years of building up the Wildcats, things are starting to look stale. Kentucky’s underwhelming 4-8 record this season, coupled with their 1-7 mark in the SEC, has sparked frustration among fans who want to see the program take the next step.

The sticking point? Stoops’ buyout reportedly sits at a massive $44 million.

This is where a restructure could be the best path forward. Stoops could agree to renegotiate his deal, whether that means reducing the buyout or deferring a portion of his salary to reinvest in NIL collectives or staff improvements. It’s a move that would show Stoops’ dedication to Kentucky’s future while softening the financial blow if things don’t improve.

For Kentucky, it could be a win-win: keeping a proven coach who’s willing to adapt while creating breathing room for a program in need of fresh momentum.

3. Lincoln Riley (USC)

Lincoln Riley’s arrival at USC came with championship expectations, but so far, the results haven’t lived up to the hype. After failing to make a significant postseason impact in his first two years, this season has been even more alarming.

The Trojans finished 6-6 overall and 4-5 in their first Big Ten season, with little reason for optimism. Riley’s struggles with building a complete roster, particularly on defense, have fueled growing frustration in Los Angeles.

The idea of firing Riley, however, comes with a staggering price tag. Because USC is a private institution, his contract details are not public, but estimates place his buyout near $88 million. For USC, a restructure might be the smartest option.

Riley could agree to reduce the buyout or reallocate a portion of his salary toward bolstering his defensive staff or investing in player retention through NIL. For a coach who prides himself on his offensive brilliance, showing a willingness to adapt and put the program first could earn Riley the time he needs to deliver the success fans expected when he was hired.

4. Hugh Freeze (Auburn)

Hugh Freeze’s second season at Auburn has been nothing short of a disaster. The Tigers finished 5-5-7 overall and 2-6 in SEC play, with no bowl game. Freeze’s hire was supposed to bring stability to a program desperate for a turnaround, but instead, Auburn looks lost and uncompetitive.

While Freeze’s buyout of $20 million is lower than others, it’s still significant for a program that’s already cycled through multiple head coaches in recent years. A contract restructure could give Auburn an option to chart a new course without fully cutting ties.

Freeze could agree to defer part of his salary or lower his buyout in exchange for more support to rebuild his roster and coaching staff. For Freeze, it’s a chance to prove he’s committed to fixing the mess, and for Auburn, it’s a way to slow the coaching carousel and avoid yet another expensive reset.

5. Billy Napier (Florida)

Billy Napier has turned things around in Florida — well, as much as anyone can through the last three weeks of a season. Napier was in hot water at the midpoint of this 2024 season, but he finished on a high note, much to the credit of QB DJ Lagway.

The Gators finished the year 7-5 overall, but that included three-straight wins to conclude the year over LSU, Ole Miss, and Florida State. While Napier isn't off the hot seat by any stretch of the imagination, he has things potentially trending in the right direction in Gainesville heading into 2025. The question: Does he want to really win the Florida faithful over?

Florida fans want to believe and while there is still a significant portion of that fanbase ready to move on from Napier, he has bought himself some time and put a little equity in the bank with his recruiting wins and the momentum built in the last portion of November. If Napier really wants to win over the rest of the fanbase, a contract restructure would be the perfect way to do so.

Napier's buyout is currently listed at around $27 million, so a restructured deal that allows Florida to use some more money for talent acquisition, particularly for the next two years that they have Lagway, makes a lot of sense.

If Napier is going to be in Gainesville long-term, he needs to strike while Lagway is on the roster.

