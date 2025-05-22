Fans won't believe what Alabama's Ryan Williams is doing this offseason

Fresh off a breakout freshman campaign with the Crimson Tide, Ryan Williams has quickly become one of Alabama’s most buzzed-about players heading into 2025. And just when fans thought the excitement surrounding him might cool off during the summer months, Williams gave everyone a reason to believe the best is yet to come.

In a recent Instagram story, Williams shared footage of himself training with none other than DeVonta Smith. the Heisman Trophy winner and Super Bowl champion.

Williams and teammate Isaiah Horton were grinding alongside Smith, getting reps in and absorbing everything they could from a player who’s already achieved the kind of success they’re chasing. For Alabama fans, the photo alone was enough to stir up all kinds of hope.

One fan put it bluntly: “Yea we’re winning the natty.”

Another commented, “Ryan Williams Heisman season coming.”

If Williams is going to take a leap in Year 2, this is exactly how you do it. Last season, he led Alabama in receiving yards with 865, caught four touchdowns, and added two more on the ground. He did that as a true freshman in a year where Alabama had more questions than answers on offense. Now, in the second season under Kalen DeBoer, Williams seems determined to take that next step—both as a player and a leader.

What stands out about this offseason workout isn’t just the name attached to it. It’s the mindset. DeVonta Smith has never been the flashiest guy in the room, but he’s widely respected for his work ethic and attention to detail. That’s what made him a star at Alabama. That’s what made him a first-round NFL pick. And that’s what’s rubbing off on Williams now.

Williams was recently listed on their “Way-Too-Early” All-America team alongside Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith. That’s elite company. And it’s a reminder that this isn’t just a case of Alabama fans hyping up their own—Williams is getting national recognition before he even enters his sophomore season.

If the goal is to become the next great Alabama receiver, he’s off to a pretty impressive start. And if this offseason is any indication, Ryan Williams isn’t just following in the footsteps of legends—he’s sprinting down that path with everything he’s got.

