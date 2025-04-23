There may have been some truth to those Ryan Williams transfer rumors

Do you remember those rumors that came up last December surrounding Ryan Williams and potential transfer from Alabama?

For a few days, the message boards lit up with whispers and speculation that Williams could potentially enter his name in the Transfer Portal.

The talented freshman was fresh off an elite season where he was the top playmaker on Alabama's roster. Fans didn’t just hope he'd stay—they expected him to be the cornerstone of Kalen DeBoer’s offense moving forward.

But rumors started to swirl. Quiet ones at first, then louder. Some fans hinted that Williams might not be fully bought in under the new regime. Others speculated that Alabama’s quarterback situation could be the tipping point. Of course, Williams himself shot down the talk and reaffirmed his commitment to Tuscaloosa. Most fans exhaled and chalked it up to typical offseason chatter.

Now, though? That old smoke might’ve been hiding some actual fire.

Report Reveals Alabama’s Offensive Stars May Have Been Preparing to Leave

In a recent report from Tom Pelissero, an AFC coordinator told NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero that Alabama nearly lost all of its top offensive weapons if quarterback Jalen Milroe had returned for another year. We'd imagine that would include Ryan Williams.

That’s not speculation. That’s someone close to the NFL Draft process saying there was serious buzz behind the scenes that a full-scale offensive exodus was on the table.

“He’s a 22 mph-on-the-ground guy,” the coordinator told Pelissero. “He’s got a fastball that’s not very accurate. He doesn’t know when to take it off the ball. We heard out of Alabama all the skill [players] would’ve transferred if he came back. He wants to be known as a pocket quarterback and your best skill is you’re frickin’ fast.”

He threw for nearly 2,900 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2024, while rushing for over 700 yards and adding 20 more scores on the ground. He’s electric. But he also struggled with accuracy and decision-making, tossing 11 interceptions and showing inconsistency in timing. That’s a tough pairing for receivers who rely on sharp routes and precise ball placement—especially someone like Williams, who thrives on explosive plays and high-efficiency reps.

So, when Milroe chose to enter the NFL Draft, it might have been the most important offseason win Alabama could ask for—not because he wasn’t talented, but because his return may have fractured the core of the offense. Instead, his exit gave Alabama and Kalen DeBoer a fresh start, and it helped keep their key pieces in place.

Would Williams have actually transferred if Milroe would have returned? That's up for debate, but this report certainly indicates there was more to the smoke than some might want to believe.

