FCS Realignment Watch: WAC and ASUN to form United Athletic Conference

The past few years have brought massive wholesale changes to College Football as the landscape of the sport continues to shift. In FBS Football, Conference Realignment has ruled the sport forming to "Super Leagues" in the SEC and the Big 10 while the Big 12, Pac 12, and ACC jockey to keep up in the arms race.

The shift of Conferences doesn't end at the FBS level as it has less publicly effected the FCS level. This offseason, FCS lost Delaware and Missouri State University to the FBS which takes away two programs. Several other programs have either made the jump to FCS or left FCS along with teams that have shifted conferences which means the Conferences constantly have to pivot.

On Wednesday, Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger broke the news of another massive shift at the FCS level. According to Ross Dellenger, the ASUN and the WAC are forming an alliance moving the 5 football schools in the ASUN into the WAC forming a new conference called the United Athletic Conference.

A volley of non-FBS realignment moves are coming.



Per sources, the ASUN & WAC are forming an “alliance,” where 5 FB-playing ASUN members will move in 2026 into the WAC, which will then rebrand as United Athletic Conference.



Southern Utah & Utah Tech are leaving WAC for Big Sky. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) June 25, 2025

Along with the 5 football schools joining the WAC, the WAC loses Southern Utah and Utah Tech to the Big Sky. After the additions and subtractions, the United Athletic Conference will have 8 members 7 of which are football schools.

The two Conferences will remain separate entities meaning they'll hold their own Conference Championships and will get their own separate bids as NCAA Automatic Qualifiers. The leagues will instead have a scheduling agreement which will allow them to build a better set of assets in order to earn a larger media rights deal.

While a ton won't change with this shift, it could become a blueprint for other conferences especially the smaller conferences. In this new revenue sharing era, Colleges are going to need to find anyway possible to continue earning massive deals as they'll lose a significant portion of their earnings as they start to pay their athletes.

More FCS Football News: