Fernando Mendoza might be Indiana’s long-awaited ticket to the promised land



When he transferred from Cal, Fernando Mendoza flew under the radar, as if he would not greatly improve the Hoosiers’ roster. Now, he is a national treasure that many teams wish they had.

“Early in the season, like Old Dominion, I was a little, wanting to have too perfect of a season, I was trying to force completions here and there,” Mendoza said following the 63-10 victory over Illinois. “But as soon as I kind of went back and was coached by coach Whitmer, coach Shanahan, coach Cignetti, ‘Hey, stick to the process, one play at a time, 0-0, no emotion,’ I got back into being who I am … trust my eyes and to rip the ball.”

Trusting in himself and playing with confidence has been evident in Mendoza’s first four games with the Hoosiers. He has successfully led Indiana to a 4-0 record while dismantling a top-ten opponent in the Illini at home.

“I felt pretty locked in. I felt we were focused, and I got into a good routine here, where I’m trusting my preparation. I know it is what’s going to work. I know how it’s going to pay off.”

In last Saturday night’s primetime thriller, Mendoza finished the first half with 220 yards and 4 touchdowns while completing 15-17 passes. From there, he never looked back and propelled Indiana to a landslide victory.

“I thought he [Mendoza] took a major step forward last week and again this week and really had a lot of confidence in him going into the game. I think his progress has really accelerated the last couple weeks. And I thought he was right on target,” Curt Cignetti exclaimed postgame.

“And what I really liked about the team is the way they play every play, one play at a time, first play to last play of the game, regardless of the circumstances. To me that's key to the drill.”

Mendoza has emerged as the leader of a rejuvenated Indiana offense that has since turned the page on last season’s disappointing finish. Indiana provided the starting quarterback with an abundance of weapons in returning many key pieces from last year.

Star wideout Elijah Sarratt returned following his 957-yard, 9-touchdown season in 2024. He has already become a focal point of Mendoza’s pass attack, racking up 24 receptions for 256 yards and 5 touchdowns. Omar Cooper Jr. has been equally as dangerous. He leads the team in receiving with 19 receptions for 377 yards and 5 touchdowns.

“He just puts that time in,” Elijah Sarratt said, talking about his QB1. “He watches film, he studies, he knows what the defense is doing out there and puts the work in every single day.”

The winning culture is building in Bloomington, and the players have bought into Mendoza’s game. The junior quarterback from Miami has officially become the frontrunner to win the Heisman at +650 odds. He currently ranks 11th in QBR at 84.4 and has thrown for 975 yards, 14 touchdowns, and no interceptions.

The No.11 Indiana Hoosiers are set to face the Iowa Hawkeyes on the road this Saturday. Mendoza will look to continue his flaming hot start behind center.

“I think he's got a tremendous upside, and he prepares,” Cignetti said. “He's a tremendous person. He will do everything he can to be the best he can be. It means a lot to him. He wants to be great.”

