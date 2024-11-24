"Fire Brian Kelly" chants rain down in LSU's Tiger Stadium during Vandy game
LSU fans made their frustrations with head coach Brian Kelly crystal clear during Saturday night’s game against Vanderbilt in Death Valley.
After a disappointing touchdown by Vanderbilt to kick off the game, chants of “Fire Kelly!” echoed throughout the stadium. This reaction came as no surprise, given the Tigers' rocky performance this season.
LSU, already with four losses, had lost three consecutive games coming into the matchup with Vanderbilt, a far cry from the 10-win seasons Kelly produced in his first two years with the team. While the Tigers managed to tie the game at 7-7 in the first quarter, the tension in the crowd remained thick.
Many fans feel the program is underperforming, especially after a major recruiting blow earlier this week when top-ranked quarterback Bryce Underwood flipped his commitment from LSU to Michigan. Losing a player of Underwood’s caliber has only intensified dissatisfaction with Kelly’s leadership, even if it wasn't the head coach's fault.
During a midweek press conference, Kelly remained optimistic about the program's direction, pointing to a strong recruiting class and the foundation he believes is being built, but fans are starting to lose their patience, even in a game they are winning.
This season’s struggles have been a bitter pill for a fanbase accustomed to LSU’s rich football history. Kelly, who holds a 26-11 overall record with the Tigers, now faces mounting pressure to turn things around and regain the trust of the LSU faithful.
LSU will close out its regular season with a game against Oklahoma at home. All things being considered, the Tigers need to finish out the season on a high note. With a win over Vanderbilt, LSU will look to finish out the season with an 8-4 overall record.
Kelly's massive buyout will likely keep him in Baton Rouge for at least the next season, but it is interesting to see how "whispers" are starting to become much louder here over the last few weeks, even on a winning Saturday.