Florida State football is back with vengeance with a dominant Week 2 showing

After a disastrous 2–10 season last year, Florida State football looks reborn — and they’re not just winning games, they’re dominating. In their latest statement performance, the Seminoles obliterated East Texas A&M 77–3, delivering a clinic in all three phases of the game and leaving no doubt that this team is on a mission.

Quarterback Tommy Castellanos put on a show through the air, completing efficient passes with confidence and poise. He racked up 230 passing yards and 3 touchdowns, showcasing growth in his pocket presence and arm strength. Normally known for his mobility, Castellanos didn’t need to rely on his legs in this matchup, as most would expect from his normal style of play. This is a testament to both his development as a passer and the level of control Florida State had from the opening kickoff.

His top target on the day, Duce Robinson, was virtually unstoppable. The standout receiver torched the East Texas A&M secondary for 173 yards and 2 touchdowns, consistently finding space and making big plays. As a team, the Seminoles rolled to 361 passing yards and 368 rushing yards, a near-perfect balance that reflects a well-rounded and dynamic offensive scheme. OC Gus Malzahn was near perfect all day long with his play-calling.

But it wasn’t just the offense making noise — the defense was lights out. Florida State held their opponent to under 200 total yards and just a single field goal. They forced two interceptions, applied relentless pressure, and swarmed to the ball all afternoon. It was a complete team performance, and one that sent a clear message to the rest of the college football world: this team isn’t just better — they’re coming for everything.

What makes this win even more impactful is the context. Just a week ago, Florida State stunned the nation with a massive upset over Alabama. That win could’ve been seen as a one-off — a fluke. But by following it up with such a lopsided, ruthless victory, the Seminoles are proving that their resurgence is real. They're taking each week with a “Super Bowl mentality”, refusing to take their foot off the gas, and showing no mercy, even scoring again with less than two minutes left in a game that was already well out of reach.

The energy around the program has changed. The confidence is back. The execution is crisp. Florida State is building something special, and with momentum on their side, this looks like a team that’s not just aiming for bowl eligibility, they’re chasing greatness.

