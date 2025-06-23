Florida State has found its Quarterback of the future in Jaden O'Neal

Earlier this week, the Oklahoma Sooners suffered a loss on the short term as quarterback recruit Jaden O'Neal decommitted from the Sooners class. While Oklahoma wound up better than they were landing one of the Nation's top signal callers Bowe Bentley but, it was clear that some program was going to get a massive addition in Jaden O'Neal.

When O'Neal decommitted from Oklahoma, the team to watch instantly became Florida State as he was just coming off of a visit to Tallahassee. On Sunday Night, the Seminoles were able to seal the deal with Jaden O'Neal.

Florida State lands elite quarterback Jaden O'Neal

On Sunday Night, Mike Norvell secured the team's future at the quarterback position as Jaden O'Neal committed to the Seminoles.

BREAKING: Four-Star QB Jaden O’Neal has Committed to Florida State, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’3 215 QB from Long Beach, CA decommitted from Oklahoma on Thursday



“HOME!”https://t.co/q4piYd9Isw pic.twitter.com/nSXTjBZyrf — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 22, 2025

Florida State is landing the Nation's 234th ranked player in the class, the 16th ranked quarterback in the class, and the 2nd ranked player in Oklahoma, according to On3's Industry Recruiting Rankings.

In Jaden O'Neal, the Seminoles are getting a player with a massive chip on his shoulder and many to prove wrong. Despite being committed to Oklahoma, the Sooners were heavily pushing for Bowe Bentley, and now, their careers will be compared forever.

The Seminoles have been pushing for Jaden O'Neal for longer than most programs first starting to recruit him when he was in 8th grade. O'Neal is a dual threat quarterback which makes him a perfect fit for the offense that Mike Norvell and Gus Malzahn will run.

The Seminoles now have a chance to start building some momentum in this recruiting class as a Quarterback helps attract all of the other players. The Seminoles' recruiting class is now ranked 15th nationally, and with the buzz they built on the final official weekend, their climb should only continue in the next few days.

