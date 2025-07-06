Florida State locks down Elite CB Chauncey Kennon in blockbuster commitment

Coming off of an abysmal season, the Florida State Seminoles needed all the positive buzz they could get this offseason. After winning the ACC Championship in 2023 the concerns around Mike Norvell were gone but, they quickly came back to life when Mike Norvell's transfer portal reload went as bad as possible.

The biggest knock around Mike Norvell during his tenure at Florida State has been the fact that he hasn't fully embraced High School recruiting. Jimbo Fisher was constantly competing for the best class in the Country while Norvell hasn't been able to have that level of success. In a talent rich state like Florida, Mike Norvell needed to start finding some success and on Sunday he got a massive win.

Florida State wins big landing 5-star cornerback Chauncey Kennon

On Sunday Night, elite cornerback recruit Chauncey Kennon announced his commitment picking the Seminoles over Florida, Georgia, and LSU.

BREAKING: Elite 2026 CB Chauncey Kennon has Committed to Florida State, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’2 185 CB from Sarasota, FL chose the Seminoles over Florida, Georgia, & LSU



He’s one of the Top CBs in the 2026 Class 🍢https://t.co/8EHAY4vqXz pic.twitter.com/yiuyPmKdbi — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 6, 2025

According to 24/7 Sports recruiting rankings, Chauncey Kennon is the 27th ranked player in the Country, the 2nd ranked cornerback in the class, and the 4th ranked player out of Florida. Chauncey Kennon instantly becomes the top recruit in Florida State's class which is up to the 12th ranked recruiting class in the Country and the 3rd ranked class in the ACC.

At 6-foot-1, Chauncey Kennon already has the frame of an elite college football cornerback while he has all the athletic ability a team could hope for running a 4.5 forty yard dash. Kennon has shown an impressive ability to play in man coverage which will give him a great chance to make an early impact for the Seminoles.

This Summer, Mike Norvell and his staff have caught fire on the recruiting trail in what has been his best recruiting stretch. Chauncey Kennon joins elite talents like Jaden O'Neal, Devin Carter, Earnest Rankins, and more which is showing that Norvell can build this team in a more sustainable way.

