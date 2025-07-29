Former Auburn Tigers star starts a war with his fanbase over explosive comments

The last few years haven't been the best for the Auburn Tigers program as middling results continue to stack up. The last 10 win season for the Auburn Tigers came in 2017 under Gus Malzahn, while Bryan Harsin and Hugh Freeze haven't been able to bring Auburn back to contention in the SEC. As the program continues to struggle, the fanbase is beginning to question the program, and that includes some of its former players.

That 10 win season for Auburn came behind running back Kerryon Johnson, who was the 2017 SEC Offensive Player of the Year and a First-Team All-SEC selection. During his Auburn career, Johnson rushed for 2,494 yards and scored 34 touchdowns. Johnson has plenty to be proud of from his Auburn tenure but is he truly proud of the program?

Kerryon Johnson turns the Auburn fanbase against him with one post

Kerryon Johnson is currently the running backs coach at East Tennessee State, and ahead of the start of fall camp, Johnson posted to Twitter asking his fans to ask him questions. One Auburn fan asked the former Tigers star if he's proud to be an Auburn Tiger a question that seemed like a layup until Johnson set Twitter on fire.

As Kerryon Johnson brushed off his Auburn Tigers ties, the fanbase instantly started to turn against him. One fan asked the follow up question of why Kerryon Johnson isn't proud of his Auburn ties, to which he responded, stating personal reasons.

Couple personal reasons https://t.co/yG0WltqmSE — Kerryon Johnson (@CoachKerryon) July 28, 2025

Once again, Auburn fans questioned why Johnson isn't proud of his Auburn ties, and Johnson left it unanswered.

🤣🤣🤣 i love the arrogance of why you think i feel the way i do please tell me more https://t.co/GfmsUHfLOe — Kerryon Johnson (@CoachKerryon) July 29, 2025

Where the ties between Auburn and Kerryon Johnson soured remain unclear leaving everyone to speculate. Was Kerryon Johnson looking for a gig before landing at East Tennessee State? Has the new coaching staff lost contact with one of the biggest stars of the 2000's for Auburn? Only Kerryon Johnson and Auburn can answer the question but, everyone is waiting for answers.

