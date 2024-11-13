Thomas Castellanos to enter portal: Where will the former UCF and BC quarterback land?
Yesterday it was reported that Thomas Castellanos had stepped away from the Boston College team after it was announced he had been replaced by Grayson James.
We all know it would only be a matter of time before Castellanos stepped into the portal and today he has made his decision to do so official. It will be interesting to see what his next stop will be after time at both Central Florida and Boston College.
He has shown signs of greatness while on Chestnut HIll including this year's Labor Day game against Florida State. Obviously that win lost luster quick but at the moment it was an impressive win.
Speaking of Florida State, this was a school I immediately thought will probably reach out as soon as the news came out yesterday he was living Bill O'Brien's team.
Mike Norvell has lived in the transfer portal in Tallahassee at quarterback position finding success with Jordan Travis but failing miserably with DJ Uiagalelei. You would think at some point Norvell would try to develop a high school prospect, but for the time being Castellanos may be an intriguing option in Tallahassee.
Some of the concerns with Thomas is he does have some injury history and also isn't the most consistent passer. However his ability to create plays with his legs is very impressive and in the right system he might flourish consistently.
We've seen him do good things but it seems like there is more to unlock in him. You would have to think maybe even a school like Miami may be interested after their one year run with Cam Ward. I am sure there will be quite a few schools that will kick the tires about bringing in Castellanos in to be the missing piece. I assume he will stay in the ACC, and if he gets a chance to beat Boston College next year it would be must see TV.