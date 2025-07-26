Former Georgia running back suffers heartbreaking injury at Seahawks Training Camp

When NFL Training Camps kick off the biggest thought in every fans mind is hoping that they don't suffer any serious injuries. Each year the injuries at NFL Camp have seemingly skyrocketed which is a massive concern for the league. On Saturday at Seattle Seahawks training camp, the team suffered what appears to be a truly heartbreaking injury.

During the Seahawks' 4th training camp practice of the offseason, the team was doing a special teams open field chase drill where Kenny McIntosh went down and wasn't able to put any weight on his left leg. As soon as you hear that a player can't put weight on their leg, the concern instantly goes through the roof.

Running back Kenny McIntosh carried off the field after going down during special-teams open-field chase drill at #Seahawks training camp. Can’t put weight on his left leg.



Obvious concern from coach Mike Macdonald, fellow running backs Zach Charbonnet and Kenneth Walker. pic.twitter.com/utYdhGlSuy — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) July 26, 2025

When the Seahawks staff had to carry the former Georgia Bulldogs star off of the field, everyone's worst fears were instantly confirmed. On Saturday Night, Adam Schefter shared devastating news that McIntosh is believed to have torn his ACL pending further medical testing.

Seahawks RB Kenny McIntosh, who had to be helped off the field today, is thought to have a torn ACL pending further testing, per source. pic.twitter.com/NegcsvAnk7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2025

While there's slight hope that the testing may show McIntosh suffered a less concerning injury at this point, it looks like the second-year back will miss the entire season. After flashing on limited carries last season, there was a great chance that Kenny McIntosh would've had a breakout season this year.

On limited carries, Kenny McIntosh picked up 172 yards on 31 carries with a touchdown while adding 22 yards receiving. The excitement came as Kenny McIntosh picked up 5.5 yards per carry which led Seattle's backfield.

This offseason, the team went under a massive shift as the front office traded away Geno Smith, DK Metcalf, and released Tyler Lockett. The team is going to rely upon it's rushing attack this season which makes McIntosh missing his second season even more upsetting. Hopefully, Kenny McIntosh gets his medical testing and it's revealed that everyone was concerned for nothing.

