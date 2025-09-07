Former LSU WR Malik Nabers looked totally fed up with the NY Giants in Week 1

For LSU football fans, they're always going to keep a close eye on former superstar players now that they're in the pros. The long list of course includes standout wide receiver Malik Nabers, who is coming off a brilliant rookie season with the G-Men.

Already, though, plenty of drama has arrived for him and the New York Giants, who just suffered a brutal loss on the road to the Commanders to open the new campaign. The offense couldn't do much of anything right in the 21-6 loss, with Daboll and Nabers even caught arguing with one another on the sidelines.

Right after the final whistle, Daboll was asked about what happened and he said that the two are just highly-competitive people and that there's nothing more to it. However, it has football fans across the country talking:

Brian Daboll & Malik Nabers discussing something pic.twitter.com/g4aEMp7YKv — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) September 7, 2025

Malik Nabers looked miserable from start to finish in Week 1 for the NY Giants

In the fourth quarter, the Giants, down two scores, had the ball deep in Washington territory, but they couldn't punch it in. On 4th down, Russell Wilson tried to hit Wan'Dale Robinson in the end zone, but his toss sailed on him. Nabers appeared to be wide open.

Shortly after that, the FOX cameras once again panned to Nabers on the sidelines and he was beyond frustrated. Then moments later, he had a towel over his head - yeah, he was disgusted with how poor the New York offense was playing.

That kind of day for Malik Nabers and the Giants. pic.twitter.com/7CREtk6OCa — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 7, 2025

On the day, the former first-round pick finished with five receptions for 71 yards on double-digit targets. Not terrible numbers by any means, but the ex-LSU speedster is always going to want to be targeted more and have an opportunity to make some plays with a game on the line.

On the road against an NFC East rival in the Commanders, that wasn't the case for him. The fact that Daboll and Nabers are already showing frustration towards one another is a bad look for everyone involved. It's just Week 1, but it's feeling like another tough year might be on the way for the Giants and it's something Nabers won't be happy about. Nope, not at all.