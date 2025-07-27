Former West Virginia star suffers gut wrenching injury at New York Giants camp

The main objective for each NFL team during training camp and the preseason is to avoid any injuries which can impact the season. Despite each team's best effort to avoid injuries at all costs, on a yearly basis, each team suffers a devastating setback. Former West Virginia star Bryce Ford-Wheaton has had some of the worst luck imaginable to start his NFL Career.

After catching 62 passes for 675 yards and 7 touchdowns, the West Virginia star entered the NFL Draft. Despite an impressive final season, Ford-Wheaton went undrafted meaning he'd have to earn a spot in the NFL the hard way.

The New York Giants signed the former West Virginia star as an Undrafted Free Agent giving him a great shot to break in with a struggling franchise. After impressing during the preseason, Ford-Wheaton suffered one of the worst setbacks possible, tearing his ACL in the 3rd preseason game.

After missing the entire season, Ford-Wheaton was forced to recover and compete for a roster spot once again. He'd make the New York Giants roster in 2024 becoming a key piece for the Giants on special teams returning a blocked field goal for his first career touchdown.

Isaiah Simmons block! Bryce Ford-Wheaton touchdown!!!! pic.twitter.com/fNkbmASiWQ — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) October 6, 2024

Heading into the 2025 NFL Season, Ford-Wheaton was posied to play a key role on the Giants special teams units once again with a chance to start showing his ability as a receiver. On Sunday, Ford-Wheaton's career took another sad turn as the wide receiver suffered a torn Achilles which will keep him out for the entire season.

Giants WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton suffered a torn Achilles in today’s practice, per source. That was the fear based on how the scene unfolded.



Brutal blow for the third-year special teams ace who missed his entire rookie season after suffering a torn ACL in the preseason. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) July 27, 2025

Tearing your ACL and your achilles are two of the worst injuries possible for any athlete and Ford Wheaton has had the terrible luck of suffering both injuries. Despite the awful news, the young receiver promised that he'll work his way back after another setback.

I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t devastated! I did everything by the book! Didn’t take a single shortcut, left no stone unturned, invested everything into my body and my health this year. I’m not sure why me but I promise I’m not going out on these terms. It’s a long road ahead… — Bryce Ford-Wheaton (@Brycewheat3) July 27, 2025

