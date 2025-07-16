Fox Big Noon Kickoff is being invaded (and it might surprise you by who)

As ESPN and Fox Sports continue to battle for supremacy when it comes to having the best College Football pregame show, the two shift to try and draw in a wider audience. ESPN added Pat McAfee to their cast full time in 2022 to help the show appeal to a younger demographic. While McAfee is a polarizing figure as you either love him or hate him, there's no denying that he's accomplished the goal in driving engagement for ESPN.

Earlier this Week, Fox Sports cut down on their programming with a next move clearly on the horizon. While many speculated about what the move may be, on Wednesday, Front Office Sports revealed that Fox Sports would be making a deal with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy which would include him appearing on Big Noon Kickoff.

EXCLUSIVE: Fox Sports is nearing an expansive deal with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy that would include him appearing on Big Noon Kickoff, sources told FOS.



The deal would also involve Barstool content being featured on FS1.



Story by @sportsrapport ⬇️ — Front Office Sports (@FOS) July 16, 2025

Dave Portnoy and Barstool Sports have done their own pregame tailgate show for years and Portnoy's experience hosting his own show may have been the key to adding him to Fox's panel.

There's no denying that the deal will do exactly what Fox Sports is hoping for as Dave Portnoy and Barstool Sports have a massive hold on the 18-34 year old demographic. Social Media has become a massive key for the networks and Dave Portnoy is one of the best at creating viral moments which will be the biggest appeal for Fox.

While Fox and Barstool Sports will both get what they're looking for out of this new partnership, it's also going against what the true college football fans are looking for. Most fans tune into College GameDay or Big Noon Kickoff to get insight into the games from the experts on the sport not to watch preplanned bits that will go viral on Social Media. The continued shift by both networks proves they're only after the engagement and it's a turn for the worst for the vast majority of fans.

