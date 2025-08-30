Freshman QB Malik Washington shines in Maryland debut

Maryland’s 2025 football season began with a commanding 39–7 win over Florida Atlantic, and the spotlight was squarely on true freshman quarterback Malik Washington. Making his first collegiate start, Washington showed poise, precision, and maturity beyond his years as a true freshman. This offered a glimpse of what could be a transformative season for the Terrapins if he can keep this train rolling into the rest of the season.

A Historic First Start

Washington became the first true freshman to start a season opener for Maryland since 2012 and he definitely made the most of the opportunity. After a slow opening drive, the 18-year-old quickly settled into rhythm, finishing the day 24-for-34 for 239 passing yards and three touchdowns. He showed command of the offense and was decisive with his decisions getting the ball out quickly. This type of performance only validates to the fans and other teams in the nation what they saw in this kid from the moment he stepped foot on campus. This confidence the coaching staff showed in Washington will allow their freshman QB to be confident in his ability going forward.

Offensive Flow and Chemistry

Despite the pressure of his debut, Washington orchestrated the offense with the calm demeanor of a veteran that’s been a part of the team for years. One thing that usually lacks with Freshman is timing with surrounding receivers because of the missing continuity they have with the team. That wasn’t the case for Malik Washington at all in his debut. They seemed to be in sync from the very beginning and this is telling of his leadership and work ethic to get off to such a fast start. Washington made smart reads, delivered accurate throws, and extended plays when needed, showcasing both his athleticism and football IQ.

Defensive Dominance Complements Strong Start

While Washington led the offensive charge, Maryland’s defense turned in a suffocating performance to say the least. The unit forced six turnovers, including a pick-six and a safety, completely shutting down FAU’s spread attack. This elite level of defense must’ve made Washington feel more relaxed knowing he didn't have to play hero ball. He had a full team effort going on around him. This allowed him to play his game, which was more than enough to win the game. The classic line defense leads to offense was in full effect here in this game and it was a sight to see.

A Promising Future

Washington arrived at Maryland as a four-star recruit and one of the top quarterback prospects in the country. He shows the physical attributes needed to be a successful Division 1 Quarterback being listed at 6’5 and around 230 pounds. His arm talent was on display showing he can sling the rock with the best of them too. With his debut now in the books, expectations will only grow. He showed an advanced understanding of the game, solid mechanics, and the confidence to lead a Big Ten offense all with this being his first game in the college ranks.

The competition will only get harder once they get into conference play versing the likes of Michigan, Illinois, and Indiana to name a few. They might end up being what was considered an easy target for some teams in the Big Ten, into a feisty team no one wants to play. They’re looking to right the ship after a tough 4-8 season last year.

Turning the Page

Coming off of that disappointing campaign in 2024, Maryland is entering the season with renewed optimism. Saturday’s win wasn’t just a strong opening performance it symbolized hope for a potential turning point for the program. The new-look offense under Hamilton and Malik Washington offer a foundation for long-term success they’ve missed for quite some time.

As far as first impressions go, Washington's debut was nearly flawless. While the experts were giving Bryce Underwood all of the praise in the off-season as the best Freshman in the country, Maryland’s QB was quietly working to prove himself. If he continues to grow at this pace, Maryland may have found the face of its future, and perhaps the present, too.

More Maryland Terrapins News: