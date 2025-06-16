From Ann Arbor to AFC Richmond: Jim Harbaugh had a surprising influence on Ted Lasso

When comparing former Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and fictional soccer Head Coach Ted Lasso, there aren't a ton of similarities. Lasso is universally beloved, fun, optimistic, wholesome, and endearing. Harbaugh on the other hand is hated by many as a controversial figure in College Football who has always been seen as a tough, no nonsense football coach.

While the two may have differing personalities to everyone on the outside, they're more alike than anyone would've realized.

Jim Harbaugh was the inspiration for Ted Lasso

Last week, the star of Ted Lasso Jason Sudeikis appeared on the "Men in Blazers" One Year to Glory show where he revealed that Ted Lasso's signature look came from Michigan's National Championship winning Head Coach,

JIM HARBAUGH WAS THE INSPIRATION FOR TED LASSO? 🤯 pic.twitter.com/6gpCUfZJfj — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) June 14, 2025

The fact that Jim Harbaugh served as the inspiration to Ted Lasso comes as a massive surprise and one that no one saw coming. When Harbaugh's response is shared by Sudeikis however, he does share a Ted Lasso line himself that makes the inspiration far less surprising.

"As I like to say, I pack a toothbrush and a great attitude." Jim Harbaugh

One of the most impressive aspects of the entire story is the level of detail that Jim Harbaugh puts into his daily wardrobe planning. The level in which he is able to recite his entire outfit and processes for different environments only speaks to the level of game planning he does and the clear flawless execution.

When Jim Harbaugh arrived in Los Angeles, he revealed that he's drawn a ton from Ted Lasso himself which now isn't a surprise given the fact that he served as one of the inspirations of the show.

Jim Harbaugh: BIG Ted Lasso guy pic.twitter.com/uga4mxq90n — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 1, 2024

The ways in which Jim Harbaugh surprises us will truly never end which only adds to the disappointment that his run in College Football has come to an end and will likely never resume.

