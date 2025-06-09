From hype to harsh reality: Nico Iamaleava faces a career defining season at UCLA

The biggest story in College Football this offseason was the entire saga surrounding Nico Iamaleava and Tennessee. Iamaleava was the top ranked recruit in the 2023 recruiting class and after sitting a year behind Joe Milton, he finally stepped into the spotlight in 2024. The season was a mixed bag for Iamaleava as he didn't have a massive season with just 19 touchdowns to 5 interceptions but, the Vols did make the College Football Playoff.

Everything was normal at Tennessee until it wasn't as rumors started to swirl that Iamaleava was looking for a new NIL deal at Tennessee. The saga reached its peak with Nico skipping out on Tennessee’s final practice before its Spring Game resulting in both sides parting ways and Iamaleava entering the transfer portal.

His newest destination is back in his home state of California with the UCLA Bruins and while he arrives in Tinseltown the program is far less glamorous than the one he just left in Tennessee. The last 10 win season for UCLA came over a decade ago in 2014 and since that point, 6 below .500 seasons litter their resume.

As Nico Iamaleava lands at UCLA, Iamaleava may need to put together a herculean effort in order to not only get UCLA back on the map but, to ensure his legacy in College Football isn't the saga that unfolded this offseason.

The Bruins enter their second season in the Big 10 and their second season under Head Coach DeShaun Foster. In 2024, the Bruins went 5-7 with a 3-6 record in the Big 10 which shows they're a long way away from contending in the Conference.

While Nico Iamaleava replaces Quarterback Ethan Garbers he'll need to elevate a team that loses most of its offensive production. The team's leading rusher and 2nd leading receiver T.J. Harden transferred to SMU, it's leading receiver Moliki Matavao is off to the NFL, Logan Loya transfered to Minnesota after finishing 3rd in receiving, and J. Michael Sturdivant transferred to Florida after finishing 5th in receiving.

UCLA does return running back Jalen Berger who will start for the Bruins after rushing for 178 yards last season while showing promise at Wisconsin and Michigan State. Kwazi Gilmer is the team's leading returning receiver after catching 31 passes for 345 yards and 2 touchdowns as a Freshman. Mikey Matthews transfers in from California to give the group more experience after stops at Utah and Cal.

The concern for Iamaleava and UCLA should be the fact that his situation is far worse than he had at Tennessee. There aren't many offensive minds in the sport that are as talented as Josh Heupel and even with diminished weapons, he could've helped make Iamaleava a star this season. As Iamaleava looks to take the next step, he'll be leaning on a group of receivers that are far inferior than the group he had last season.

A College Football Playoff birth by UCLA seems impossible in 2025

When looking at UCLA's roster paired with it's schedule, a College Football Playoff birth seems impossible for Nico Iamaleava and the Bruins this season. Penn State, Indiana, Nebraska, Washington, and USC are all College Football Playoff hopefuls with more talented rosters than the Bruins on paper. Given the fact that the Playoff is likely out of reach, what would define a succesful season for Iamaleava?

Nico Iamaleava is coming off of a rocky season and leaving an offensive guru in Josh Heupel and a better supporting cast could hurt his development. While the team may not have the success it would hope for, Iamaleava reaching the 30 touchdown mark while keeping his interceptions down could work wonders. For Iamaleava, this season has to be all about getting ready to jump to the NFL and if he can put together a productive season, he can leave all the drama behind becoming a first round pick like expected when he came out of High School.

