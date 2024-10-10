From Oregon to Tennessee to Penn State: 22 teams earn Joe Moore midseason honors
By Sam Fariss
The season is halfway over, already. I know, it's hard to believe. However, teams are already in the middle of Week 7 games and midseason honors are already being handed out. Most recently, the Joe Moore Award announced nearly two dozen teams that had received a spot on its 2024 Midseason Honor Roll.
From all across the country, the Joe Moore Award recognizes offensive lines that have stood out amongst the rest – at the end of the season, the award goes to the Most Outstanding Offensive Line Unit in College Football.
The Foundation for Teamwork, which has presented the award for nearly a decade, announced 22 O-Lines that had earned midseason honors – 12 of them being a part of teams in the AP Top 25.
Teams that earned Joe Moore 2024 Midseason Honor Roll
- No. 1 Texas Longhorns
- No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes
- No. 3 Oregon Ducks
- No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions
- No. 6 Miami Hurricanes
- No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide
- No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers
- No. 10 Clemson Tigers
- No. 13 LSU Tigers
- No. 18 Kansas State Wildcats
- No. 24 Michigan Wolverines
- No. 25 SMU Mustangs
- Army Black Knights
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
- Navy Midshipmen
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Texas Tech Red Raiders
- UConn Huskies
- UNLV Rebels
- Western Michigan Broncos
- West Virginia Mountaineers
While these teams didn't earn an Honor Roll spot, the voting committee members also gave credit to the impressive O-Lines from Boston College, Georgia Southern, Iowa State, Liberty, and UCF.
The Joe Moore Award semifinalists will be announced on Nov. 12 and the award's finalists will be revealed on Dec. 3.