From Stumbles to Statements: Notre Dame and Alabama’s Road to Redemption

After stumbling with unexpected early-season losses, both Notre Dame and Alabama find themselves in bounce-back mode. The Irish and the Tide are now navigating redemption arcs, and this weekend offers each program a marquee chance to steady the ship and remind the college football world why they remain fixtures in the playoff conversation.

Louisville v Notre Dame | Michael Reaves/GettyImages

Green Machine Runs Over Boise

Back in the preseason, this matchup between Boise State and Notre Dame was pegged as a potential playoff preview. Fast forward a few weeks, and the storylines have shifted: Boise has fallen out of the polls, while the Irish cling to a spot at No. 21.

Still, this one is loaded with intrigue. It marks the first-ever meeting between these programs, doubles as Notre Dame’s annual “Irish Wear Green” showcase, and provides another chance to watch the most explosive backfield tandem in college football.

The NFL has its “Sonic and Knuckles” backfield in Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery with the Detroit Lions. At the college level, Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price may just be the closest thing to that electric duo.

Through the opening stretch of the season, Love and Price have combined for 614 rushing yards (5.8 yards per carry), 184 receiving yards, 11 rushing touchdowns, 4 receiving touchdowns, and even 1 kickoff return score. Simply put, they’ve been the driving force behind Notre Dame’s offense, which has piled up 96 points against SEC foes Texas A&M and Arkansas.

That spells trouble for Boise. The Broncos have already surrendered three rushing touchdowns in two of their first four games, a glaring weakness against Notre Dame’s strength.

Prediction: The Irish roll past Boise State behind the unstoppable duo of Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price.

Watch: Boise State vs. Notre Dame | Saturday, Oct. 4 | 3:30 PM ET | NBC

Alabama v Georgia | Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

Tide Drowns Commodores

In 2024, Alabama suffered one of the most shocking defeats in program history, falling to Vanderbilt for the first time in 40 years. It was a head-scratcher that saw future NFL pick Jalen Milroe outplayed by journeyman QB Diego Pavia.

To their credit, Clark Lea’s Commodores turned that upset into momentum, finishing 7-6 with a Birmingham Bowl win. That success has carried into 2025, where Vanderbilt is 5-0 and ranked No. 16 in the AP Poll.

But while the ‘Dores are trending up, Alabama is starting to look like Alabama again under second-year head coach Kalen DeBoer. The Tide enter as 10.5-point favorites, per BetMGM—a smaller spread than last year’s elephant-sized -23.5, but the context matters.

Last weekend, Alabama snapped Georgia’s 33-game home winning streak behind a lethal passing attack, stellar third-down execution, and a defense that slammed the door shut. If that version of the Tide shows up in Tuscaloosa, Vanderbilt won’t stand a chance.

Prediction: The Commodores get swept away by an unrelenting wave of Crimson Tide dominance. Alabama wins—and wins big.

Watch: Vanderbilt vs. Alabama | Saturday, Oct. 4 | 3:30 PM ET | ABC