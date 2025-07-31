Fully Healthy Carson Beck wastes no time making a strong first impression at Miami camp

The last time everyone saw Carson Beck came during the SEC Championship Game as he handed the ball off on the game winning touchdown. Beck was knocked out of that game on a strip sack that injured Beck's UCL and ended his run as the Georgia Bulldogs quarterback without anyone realizing it in the moment.

Given that Carson Beck came back into the SEC Championship Game few expected that he'd be sidelined for as long as he was. When Beck joined the Miami Hurricanes at the 2025 ACC Football Kickoff, he shared the great news that he was fully healthy after missing the Canes Spring practices while recovering.

As Miami kicked off its fall camp on Thursday, the Hurricanes fanbase will be pleased to see that their prized offseason addition is back in pads and throwing.

Carson Beck made some throws at the first fall practice today 👀 pic.twitter.com/zKETMuVaIG — CanesMuse (@canes_muse) July 31, 2025

All of the reports out of Miami's first fall camp practice indicate that Carson Beck looked impressive as he works his way back from a serious injury. Alex Donno of Locked on Canes cited that Beck's velocity looked good and that he had a sharp day which is encouraging for his first day passing to a new group of receivers in a new offense.

IMMEDIATE REACTION: Miami Hurricanes’ first training camp practice



Carson Beck is fully healthy and throwing footballs in his first official Miami practice. pic.twitter.com/IZ50jhmQM0 — Alex Donno (@AlexDonno) July 31, 2025

Last season, Miami got a superhero level season from Cam Ward who helped mask most of the team's deficiencies leading one of the most explosive offenses in College Football history. This season, Carson Beck won't need to put on a cape as the defense has gotten far more talented but, he'll need to be one of the best in the Country.

Carson Beck was being predicted as the first overall pick in the draft before the season as he's that talented. While Carson Beck didn't take the leap many expected as he passed for 3,485 yards and 28 touchdowns with 12 interceptions, he still put together solid stretches in one of the best defensive conferences.

