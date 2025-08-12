Game-by-game Predictions for Oklahoma Football in 2025

It could be argued that Oklahoma has been one of the more disappointing teams in the country over the last couple of seasons. But they hope to turn things around as the prepare to enter 2025 with a reloaded offense and plenty of talented depth on the defensive side of the ball this season could be the one to put the Sooners back in the national spotlight.

Week 1 vs Illinois State

Oklahoma kicks off the 2025 season at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium against FCS opponent Illinois State. The Redbirds are not your typical "buy game" opponent. They went 10-4 in 2024, and their season ended in the FCS Quarterfinals. I believe that the Sooners come out strongly in week 1, and explosive debuts by John Mateer and Jaydn Ott lead Oklahoma to a massive victory in their debut.

Oklahoma 45, Illinois State 3

Week 2 vs Michigan

Oklahoma's first test of the season occurs in the week two of the season as the Michigan Wolverines come to town. This is the second ever meeting between the two historic programs and the first since the 1976 Orange Bowl. The Wolverines finished the 2024 season with an 8-5 record but it included victories over National Champions Ohio State and in the ReliaQuest Bowl over Alabama.

Five-star Quarterback Bryce Underwood looks like the favorite to be the starting quarterback in Ann Arbor and this primetime showdown would mark his first road start. He will have a two headed monster alongside him in Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall that will be the key to their early offensive success.

The key to victory is going to be whose defense is going to be more successful. I am going to take Oklahoma to win this game because I believe the Sooners' front seven is going to be the difference-maker and to a win over the Wolverines.

Oklahoma 20, Michigan 14

Week 3 at Temple

This year marks the third every meeting between Oklahoma and Temple. The Sooners won last years matchup 51-3. Temple hired a new head coach this off-season as K.C Keeler made his way to Philadelphia from Sam Houston State, Keeler lead the Bearkats to a 10-3 record last season that ended in New Orleans Bowl victory over Georgia Southern.

A completely overhauled coaching staff along with several high caliber transfers give the Owls a new look heading 2025. Jay Ducker follows Keeler from Sam Houston State and hopes rejuvenate an abysmal running game. The linebacking core of Ty Davis (Delaware), Jayvant Bryant (Kentucky) and Willy Love (Mommouth) hope to push their defense to among the top of the American.

I believe this game will look like last years. I think that Oklahoma will control the pace of play and roll over the Owls quite easily.

Oklahoma 54, Temple 10

Week 4 vs Auburn

Jackson Arnold makes his return to Norman as he brings the Auburn Tigers into town for the SEC opener. Alongside Arnold the Tigers have many explosive playmakers including wide receiver Cam Coleman

The strength of this Auburn team is on the defense as the Tigers have eight returners on that side of the ball. But a bad OU football team went on the road last season and took down Hugh Freeze and company and I think the same thing will happen in 2025. Unlike their SEC opener last season against Tennessee the Sooners will win their first SEC game of the season.

Oklahoma 28, Auburn 21

Week 6 vs Kent State

This game should not really account for much in the scheme of the season. Kent State went 0-12 last season and was only competitive in a couple of contest in 2024. This should be a game where Oklahoma should build a massive lead early on and it would be a valuable time for some underclassmen and younger players to gain some valuable experience.

Oklahoma 63, Kent State 7

Week 7 vs Texas

This is going to be the game of the week as the Sooners and Longhorns will meet for the 121st time and this year's matchup may have as much pressure as any. If Brent Venables wants to guide his team back to the College Football Playoff a win over Texas would be a massive result.

We all have heard all off-season about the star power that is on this Texas team like Arch Manning, Ryan Wingo and Quintrevion Wisner on the offensive side and Michael Taaffe, Manny Muhammad and Anthony Hill Jr. on the Longhorn defense.

They have had all the hype going into the season but I think that the steady build-up that this Sooners team will have through the first half of the 2025 campiagn will prepare for this moment and all them to bring the Golden Hat back to Norman.

Oklahoma 31, Texas 27

Week 8 at South Carolina



I think this is where Oklahoma is handed their first loss of the season. A week after defeating Texas the Sooners hit the road to take on South Carolina. Last year's matchup was a perfect description of the season as four Oklahoma turnovers helped the Gamecocks to a 31-9 victory.

LaNorris Sellers is once again the quarterback for the Gamecocks and carries a ton of hype headed into 2025. Sellers is one of the early season Heisman Trophy contenders after a breakout freshman season where he had nearly 3,100 all purpose yards. Nyck Harbor is expected to be one of the big offensive weapons alongside Sellers. Harbor had 376 receiving yards and three touchdowns but he hopes to elevate his role this season.

The biggest change for South Carolina is on the defensive side of the ball. The Gamecock defense had five players selected in the NFL Draft but an excellent transfer portal cycle along with young edge rusher Dylan Stewart, I still expect big things from their defense in 2025. That along with the home-field advantage give South Carolina the edge in this one.

South Carolina 28, Oklahoma 24

Week 9 vs Ole Miss

A week after their first loss of the season the Sooners take on Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels. Kiffin has to reload a Rebel team who only return five starters from a team that went 10-3 last season.

Austin Simmons takes over for Jaxson Dart at quarterback but there are two many unknowns on both sides of the ball for Ole Miss for me to have any confidence in this game. I think Oklahoma's offense and defense control this game from start to finish and get back to their winning ways.

Oklahoma 31, Ole Miss 14

Week 10 at Tennessee

Tennessee had one of the more eventful off-seasons in college football when Nico Iamaleava decided he was going to transfer to UCLA. Joey Aguilar enters the fold as the new man under center after spending a short time at UCLA after starting at Appalachian State last season.

A lot like some of the other programs in the SEC, the Volunteers are look to reload and retool on the defensive side of the ball. Tennessee spoiled Oklahoma's SEC debut last season in Norman but I think the Sooners roll into Rocky Top and take down the Volunteers.

Oklahoma 35, Tennessee 21

Week 12 at Alabama

When these two teams met last season it was supposed to be the game that ended the Sooners season and put the nail in the coffin of Brent Venable's heading coaching tenure in Norman. But a shocking 24-3 victory has added more anticipation for the Sooners visit to Tuscaloosa.

Alabama had a season that Crimson Tide fans were extremely disappointed in but I believe that Kalen Deboer and company get the program back to their winning ways and get revenge in the meantime while giving Oklahoma their second loss of the season.

Alabama 27, Oklahoma 20

Week 13 vs Missouri

I believe that Oklahoma will get back to their winning way's against Missouri. The 2025 Tigers are less talented then last years counterparts but they will provide plenty of challenges. Eli Drinkwitz brought in Penn State transfer Beau Pribula to be his new starting quarterback. They have to replace skill players like Luther Burden and Theo Wease Jr.

Oklahoma has historically handled Missouri without any problems and I think they will after a heartbreaking loss last season at the hands of the Tigers, Oklahoma gets that win back in a big way.

Oklahoma 42, Missouri 20

Week 14 vs LSU

The regular season finale between Oklahoma and LSU could be a College Football Playoff eliminator game. Both schools come into this season after disappointing seasons looking to bounce back. Garrett Nussmeier returns at Quarterback for his senior season and has plenty of offensive weapons in Caden Durham and transfer receivers Nic Anderson and Barion Brown.

I think Oklahoma has the advantage on defensive side of the ball and they will combine that with an effective enough offense to end the regular season with a 10-2 record and a very likely spot in the College Football Playoff.

Oklahoma 35, LSU 31

More Oklahoma Sooners News: