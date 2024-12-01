Game Log: Notre Dame punches its ticket to the College Football Playoff
By Sam Simonic
It was an absolute thriller at the Coliseum where both teams had a fitting end to the regular season. Once again, the Trojans lost a close one in the final 15 minutes.
In back-to-back years, Notre Dame has capitalized in the crunch time. The Irish won 49-35 largely due to an extremely effective run game.
In total, Notre Dame rushed for 258 yards. Jadarian Price accounted for 111 yards while Jeremiyah Love tallied 99 rushing yards. Riley Leonard 155 yards, ran for 50 yards, and threw 2 touchdowns with an interception. USC’s Jayden Maiava threw for 360 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions.
The Irish are likely off the Playoffs after this win. The Irish are now ranked 4th in the AP poll behind Penn State, Texas, and Oregon.
USC scores for a final time: 49-35 Irish
Despite the score, Lincoln Riley figured, “Why not one more?” Bryan Jackson ran straight down the Irish defense and got the Trojans in the red zone. Soon after, Maiava connected with Ja’Kobi Lane for his third touchdown reception of the day.
Xavier Watts joins the pick-six party: 49-28 Irish
In case you thought it couldn’t get any crazier, leave it to the Notre Dame defense. Xavier Watts took advantage of a loft pass from Jayden Maiava and took it the distance for a 100-yard return. Al Golden once again brought the house on a fourth down and iced the game once and for all.threw for 155 yards, 2 touchdowns, and an interception.
Jayden Maiava threw for 360 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions.
USC scores one final time: 49-35 Irish
Freshman running back Bryan Jackson made the most of his playing time and ran hard to get the Trojans in scoring distance. If there’s any positives for USC, it would be a hat trick for Ja’Kobi Lane who caught his third touchdown from Jayden Maiava. This touchdown made for a combined 84 points scored.
Christian Gray secures the game with a 99-yard pick-six: 42-28 Irish
For a guy who had struggled as much as Christain Gray did today, it was pretty fitting for this one to end the way it did. Gray was targeted by the Trojans from the beginning and came up with an unbelievable defensive interception in one-on-one coverage with Kyron Hudson.
Welcome back USC: 35-28 Irish
USC narrowed the Notre Dame lead after Jayden Maiava found Ja’Kobi Lane for his second touchdown of the day. The big play was set up by Kyron Hudson who hauled in a long pass from Maiava. The Trojans got stuffed on a 1st and goal run attempt, then were penalized for a false start, making for a long 3rd goal. Nevertheless, they found the end zone.
Irish punt for the first time
After holding USC and forcing a punt, Notre Dame was held to go “3 and out.” The Irish were forced to punt from their own end zone after Riley Leonard got sacked. The Trojans started with great field position.
Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love was ruled OUT for the rest of the game with a leg injury, Jadarian Prices took over as the starting RB
Notre Dame bounces back and celebrates once again in the end zone: 35-21 Irish
Mike Denbrock learned pretty quickly and went straight back to the ground game with Jadarian Price for a big gain. Right after this, Denbrock went back to the air with Leonard who connected with Mitchell Evans on a 23-yard passing touchdown. Notre Dame took a two-score lead toward the end of the third quarter.
Riley Leonard throws an interception, SC comes up with a crucial turnover
“Just run the damn ball.” It’s as simple as that. There was no clear indication of what Leonard was looking for. Either way, nothing was made of this turnover as Maiava missed a wide-open target. The next play USC went for it on 4th and 3 and came away empty-handed.
Leonard goes back into the endzone: 28-21 Irish
It’s the same blueprint we’ve seen all game. The Irish worked their way down the field through their effective run game. Leonard broke off a big run and attempted to hurdle his way towards the end zone. A few plays later, the short drive was capped through Leonard’s legs. The one negative from this drive came following a play where Jeremiyah Love got injured. The star running back got his leg twisted up and was moving gingerly on the sideline.
Jayden Maiava with another one: 21-21
Maiava answered back yet again after establishing both the pass and run game through Quiten Joyner. Maiava connected on a 30-yard pass to Deuce Robinson to get the Trojans in striking distance. Christian Gray was called for another pass interference on this drive. The short drive was capped off with a 1-yard rushing touchdown from a big leap by Jayden Maiava.
Jadarian Price scores early in the second half: 21-14 Irish
Notre Dame received the ball to start the second half. Riley Leonard opened the passing game, connecting with Beuax Collins. Jeremiyah Love continued his efficiency on the ground as Notre Dame quickly moved the ball. Ultimately a busted coverage led to a 36-yard rushing touchdown for Jadarian Price to cap a 6-play, 75-yard drive.
USC running back Woody Marks was ruled OUT for the rest of the game with a head injury, Quiten Joyner took over as starting RB
USC fires right back: 14-14
Jordan Maiava showcased his inner Caleb Williams as he quickly got the Trojans in scoring position. After Zachariah Branch couldn’t haul in a deep ball, Miavava connected downfield with a target. Subsequently, Christain Gray was called for pass interference and Maiava found Ja’Kobi Lane in the end zone for a 12-yard passing touchdown. USC notched the game at 14 all heading into the break.
Another ND 4th down conversion leads to score: 14-7 Irish
Notre Dame went for it on 4th and 1 on their side of the field once again. Riley Leonard ran it straight up the gut and barely got the first down. Leonard and the Irish offense then moved their way down the field where a large run from Jeremiyah Love and a crazy hurdle put the Irish within striking distance. Leonard then connected with Eli Raridon in the back of the end zone to take the lead.
Notre Dame fake punt and missed field goal
Inside their own territory, Marcus Freeman took the risk of faking a punt on 4th down and converting off a pass from Tyler Buchner to Mitchell Evans. The Irish then marched into the red zone where the drive stalled on a Riley Leonard quarterback draw. Mitch Jeter (6/12 on the year) missed a 27-yard field goal.
Jayden Thomas fumbles, and USC scores: 7-7
Notre Dame forced an SC punt giving them right back. Leonard threw a short pass to wide receiver Jayden Thomas which was then fumbled off a punch-out. The Trojans had instant scoring territory, starting at the ND 37-yard line. Jayden Maiava scored on a 1-yard rush courtesy of the “tush push.”
Notre Dame scores: 7-0 Irish
The Irish easily marched down the field on a very impressive first drive by Riley Leonard and Jeremiyah Love. Love cashed in a 1-yard rushing touchdown. Notre Dame converted on multiple third downs thanks to Riley Leonard’s rushing ability.
USC receives ball first
The Trojans received the ball to start the game. With Jayden Maiava taking over for Miller Moss, USC quickly began to move the ball into Notre Dame territory. A short dump-off to Zachariah Branch went for a large gain as well as the rushing attack from Woody Marks. On a 4th and 2, USC threw a screen pass to Branch who was stopped short on a Christain Gray tackle. It was a turnover on downs with good field position.