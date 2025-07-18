Gamecocks score pivotal recruiting victory over Auburn landing QB Landon Duckworth

On Friday Night, all eyes were on elite quarterback recruit Landon Duckworth as he announced his commitment, picking between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Auburn Tigers. Duckworth held offers from 22 Power 4 programs, making him one of the most sought-after players in the Country.

The Auburn Tigers had the In-State advantage for the Jackson, Alabama native, but recently flipped quarterback Peyton Falzone from Penn State, which stirred up this recruitment. On the other hand, Landon Duckworth was once committed to South Carolina, making the Gamecocks a familiar face.

On Friday Night, Landon Duckworth's recruitment came to a close as the elite quarterback picked the South Carolina Gamecocks over Auburn.

BREAKING: Four-Star QB Landon Duckworth has Committed to South Carolina, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’3 200 QB from Jackson, AL chose the Gamecocks over Auburn



He was the Top Uncommitted QB in the ‘26 Class



Duckworth rejoins South Carolina's recruiting class as he was committed to the Gamecocks until last June, spending nearly a year in South Carolina's class. When Mike Shula took the job as South Carolina's offensive coordinator, he built back up the relationship with Landon Duckworth and helped Shane Beamer and the staff lock in their quarterback of the future.

According to Rivals Industry Recruiting Rankings, Landon Duckworth is the 85th-ranked player in the Country, the 8th-ranked quarterback in the class, and the 5th-ranked player out of Alabama. Duckworth now becomes the clear centerpiece of this class, which ranks outside the Top 10 but could quickly fly up the rankings as Quarterbacks help attract players at every other position.

Landon Duckworth is a dual-threat quarterback fitting the mold of LaNorris Sellers and Air Noland giving the team continuity in styles. During his Junior season, Duckworth passed for 3,439 yards and 39 touchdowns while rushing for 648 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Shane Beamer has done an incredible job recruiting the quarterback position, and with Landon Duckworth and Air Noland in the room, South Carolina has a great path to filling the void LaNorris Sellers will leave behind.

