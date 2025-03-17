Garrett Nussmeier makes bold claim that the rest of the SEC won't like

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier isn’t interested in just being good. He plans on things being so good in 2025 that he leaves Baton Rouge in rarified air.

As the Tigers go through spring practice, Nussmeier made a statement that will certainly ruffle some feathers across the SEC.

In a recent interview, Nussmeier didn’t mince words when discussing LSU’s goals. He wasn’t talking about just improving after a season that saw the Tigers finish seventh in the SEC. He's not just talking about potentially being a playoff contender. He's made it clear that LSU plans to be one of the last few teams standing.

“That’s the mindset, that’s the energy and intensity that I bring every single day," he said via On3. "It’s not about me, it’s not about the transition or the Year 2 (jump), it’s about LSU football and Year 4 under coach Kelly, what are we going to do? And you know, we’re not afraid to admit it, we’ve set the standard of where we expect to be, and we expect to play football in January next year.”

LSU finished last season 9-4, capping things off with a Texas Bowl victory over Baylor. Solid, but not exactly the championship-caliber season fans were hoping for.

The rest of the SEC, especially powerhouses like Georgia and Texas, might not appreciate LSU's quarterback making such a bold claim. After all, the SEC has been one of the most competitive conferences in college football, and LSU is going to have to compete with several different teams for those spots, including Georgia, Texas, Tennessee, Ole Miss, South Carolina, and others.

Only time will tell if LSU can back up its quarterback’s big words, but one thing is for sure—the Tigers aren’t planning to be on the outside looking in when the playoff picture comes together. Will he back it up? That remains to be seen.

Read More