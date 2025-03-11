The 5 players with the best chance at winning the 2025 Heisman Trophy

The Heisman Trophy might not carry as much prestige as it once did, but that doesn't stop it from dominating conversations in college football circles every season.

The award, given annually to the best player in college football, has historically been dominated by quarterbacks, but every now and then, a standout skill player makes a push for the hardware. This upcoming season, there are several strong candidates entering spring camp with Heisman aspirations, but it shouldn't be surprising that most are quarterbacks.

Here are the five players with the best shot at winning the 2025 Heisman Trophy, according to the latest updated odds.

1. Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU (+800)

LSU is no stranger to producing Heisman-winning quarterbacks, and Garrett Nussmeier has the tools to be the next Tiger to claim the award. With a rocket arm and a high-powered offense around him, Nussmeier will have plenty of opportunities to put up monster numbers in the SEC.

The biggest hurdle for him will be improving his decision-making—last season, he struggled with turnovers at times. However, if he can clean that up and lead LSU to be competitive in the SEC, his name will be at the forefront of the Heisman conversation.

2. Arch Manning, QB, Texas (+800)

Few players in college football history have entered the sport with as much hype as Arch Manning. After spending two years backing up Quinn Ewers, it’s finally his time to take the reins at Texas. With Steve Sarkisian calling the plays and a stacked supporting cast, Manning has everything he needs to thrive. If he can meet the sky-high expectations that come with his last name and lead Texas to a College Football Playoff berth, he’ll be a prime candidate — likely the favorite simply because of his name — for the Heisman.

3. Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson (+1000)

Clemson’s Cade Klubnik made significant strides last season and is now the highest-graded returning quarterback in college football, according to Pro Football Focus. He threw for 36 touchdowns with just six interceptions, proving he has the poise and talent to compete at the highest level. If Klubnik can guide the Tigers back to the top of the ACC and put together a strong playoff push, he’ll have a chance to win the award, something that neither Deshaun Watson nor Trevor Lawrence could do at Clemson.

4. Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State (+1200)

It’s rare for a wide receiver to win the Heisman, but if anyone has the ability to break the trend, it’s Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith. The Buckeyes have consistently produced elite receivers, and Smith is the next superstar in line. He had an incredible freshman season and is expected to be the top pass-catcher in the country this year.

5. Dante Moore, QB, Oregon (+1300)

Oregon has been a quarterback-friendly program in recent years, and Dante Moore could be the next in line to make a serious run at the Heisman. After transferring from UCLA and sitting for a year, Moore is set to take over the Ducks’ high-powered offense, and expectations are sky-high.

Oregon's offense lends itself to quarterbacks having high stats, and if the Ducks are in the mix for a Big Ten title, you've got to believe Moore will be considered one of the few finalists to be potentially invited to New York.

