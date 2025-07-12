Georgia adds a superstar in the making with 5-Star TE Kaiden Prothro

The biggest issue for the Georgia Bulldogs in 2024 was replacing their stars on the outside as Georgia didn't have the playmakers to replace stars like Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey. At Georgia, the Bulldogs don't rebuild they reload as Kirby Smart recruits better than anyone else bringing in a pipeline of potential stars to serve as the next group up.

Early on in the 2026 recruiting cycle, the Georgia Bulldogs are dominating holding the Nation's 2nd ranked recruiting class. Landing the Nation's top quarterback recruit Jared Curtis set the Bulldogs up to land an impressive class and every week Kirby Smart continues to reap the benefits.

Georgia lands elite playmaking 5-star TE Kaiden Prothro

On Saturday Afternoon, Kirby Smart and Georgia got one of their biggest commitments in this cycle, beating out Texas and Florida for 5-star Tight End Kaiden Prothro.

BREAKING: Five-Star TE Kaiden Prothro has Committed to Georgia, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’6 215 TE from Bowdon, GA chose the Bulldogs over Texas and Florida



He’s ranked as the No. 2 TE in the ‘26 Class (per Rivals)



“I’m home for good”https://t.co/gNNPaft0HM pic.twitter.com/vqwoOOWbMK — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 12, 2025

When recruiting Kaiden Prothro, the Georgia Bulldogs have the best pitch anyone can make which helped the team beat out Florida and Texas. Georgia was able to instantly point to the development they had recently with Brock Bowers, who quickly became one of the best Tight Ends in the NFL as a rookie. The Bulldogs also hold a commitment from Jared Curtis the Nation's top quarterback, which gives Prothro a great quarterback to get him the football.

Kaiden Prothro on the 7 on 7 circuit this year 🔥📈 pic.twitter.com/yyCFp3HabF — 704 Dawg (@FSFRecruits) May 30, 2025

According to On3's Industry Recruiting Rankings, Kaiden Prothro is the 29th ranked player in the class, the 2nd ranked tight end in the class, and the 4th ranked player out of Georgia. Prothro is the 2nd highest ranked recruit in Georgia's class trailing only Jared Curtis giving the Bulldogs an elite duo on offense.

The Bulldogs clearly made loading up at the tight end position a priority in this recruiting cycle and the talent Georgia has brought in is impressive. The Bulldogs hold commitments from the Nation's 2nd ranked Tight End in Prothro, Brayden Fogle is the 10th ranked player at the position, and Lincoln Keyes ranks 13th making this an absurd tight end class.

