Georgia appears poised to land it's next elite Tight End over SEC Rivals

Last season, the Georgia Bulldogs took a clear step back on offense but, it wasn't a massive shock to anyone. After the Bulldogs lost superstar tight end Brock Bowers to the NFL Draft, it's nearly impossible to replace that special of a player in one offseason. Kirby Smart addressed many of the needs Georgia had using the transfer portal in the offseason but, with the level he recruits at, it wasn't going to be long before the Bulldogs landed their next impact player.

As things currently stand, one of the Nation's top tight ends hasn't made a decision yet but, he will announce his commitment on July 12th. 5-star Tight End Kaiden Prothro has been one of the Nation's most sought after players and he'll now announce his decision picking between Georgia, Texas, and Florida.

Georgia is predicted to land 5-star Tight End Kaiden Prothro

On Monday, On3's Steve Wiltfong and Chad Simmons predicted that the Bulldogs would beat out Texas and Florida for 5-star Tight End Kaiden Prothro.

According to On3's Industry Recruiting Rankings, Kaiden Prothro is the Nation's 29th ranked recruit, the 2nd ranked tight end in the class, and the 4th ranked player out of Georgia. If the Bulldogs land Prothro he'd become the 2nd 5-star to join this recruiting class and the 6th top-100 recruit to commit to the Bulldogs.

When it comes to trying to land Kaiden Prothro, the Georgia Bulldogs have the best case anyone can make. Georgia can instantly point to the development they had recently with Brock Bowers who instantly became one of the best Tight Ends in the NFL. The Bulldogs also hold a commitment from Jared Curtis the Nation's top quarterback which gives Prothro a great quarterback to get him the football.

At 6-foot6 and 220 pounds, Kaiden Prothro is similar in size to Brock Bowers when the Bulldogs recruited him coming out of High School. Like Bowers, Prothro can lineup all over the field which creates a nightmare for any opposing defense.

Kaiden Prothro on the 7 on 7 circuit this year 🔥📈 pic.twitter.com/yyCFp3HabF — 704 Dawg (@FSFRecruits) May 30, 2025

The Bulldogs will have to wait until July 12th to fully know Prothro's decision but, they're the clear front runner to add another elite playmaker.

