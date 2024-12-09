Georgia Bulldogs: Does Carson Beck injury change national championship hopes?
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck is dealing with a pretty tough injury after Saturday’s SEC Championship game against Texas.
According to multiple reports, Beck injured the UCL in his throwing elbow, which is no small thing. The UCL (ulnar collateral ligament) is a key part of your elbow, and injuries to it can be serious—just ask any baseball pitcher who’s had to undergo Tommy John surgery.
Beck’s injury came during the first half of the game, and he ended up sitting out the second half. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said on Sunday that Beck underwent an MRI that morning, but they’re still waiting on all the details. Smart admitted that even he’s not sure about the extent of the damage yet, and the team will likely get second opinions to determine the next steps.
Despite the injury, Beck did briefly return to the field for the game’s final play. Backup quarterback Gunner Stockton took a big hit late in the game, so Beck stepped in to hand the ball off for the winning touchdown.
Now, Georgia has a quick turnaround to prepare for the Sugar Bowl on January 1. They’ll face the winner of Notre Dame and Indiana, but Beck’s availability remains a big question mark. Multiple reports, including WSB-TV, have now indicated that he will likely be out for the Sugar Bowl.
If he’s out, Stockton will likely take the reins. Stockton had a decent showing in the second half, completing 12 of 16 passes for 71 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Still, losing Beck is a tough blow—he’s been a huge part of Georgia’s success this season, throwing for over 3,400 yards and helping the Bulldogs secure an 11-2 record.
Of cours,e the big question is how this might affect Georgia's playoff hopes.
The offense actually looked a little more efficient with Gunner Stockton at quarterback, but that was also in an unexpected move when Texas likely didn't look at any Stockton film ahead of the game. That won't be the case for whichever team takes on the Bulldogs in the quarterfinals.
Of course, Georgia's physicality and defense can still win it a lot of games.
The Bulldogs are better versions of both Notre Dame and Indiana, and it might take a team with a high-powered offense — like Oregon, for example — to be able to really take advantage of Beck being out.
For now, Georgia remains one of the teams with the best odds at winning the national championship.