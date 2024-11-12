Georgia Bulldogs schedule visit with 5-star USC commit out of nowhere
With College GameDay heading to Athens this weekend, there's going to be a loaded list of visitors to watch the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Tennessee Vols. No. 11 Georgia is ready to take care of business vs. the No. 6 Volunteers. If they do, it could make the difference in Kirby Smart flipping one of the top quarterbacks in the country.
That's because five-star quarterback Julian Lewis, a current USC commit, is headed to town for the big game. On3 was the first to report the news, which was confirmed by ESPN's Eli Ledarman. It goes without saying, but this is huge recruiting news for Smart and his staff.
5-star USC QB commit Julian Lewis will visit Georgia for the Tennessee game
Lewis is a Carrollton, Ga., product and it looks like Smart is ready to make one last attempt at trying to keep him home. Lewis has been a USC commit for a little while, but several other schools are shooting their shot to land his signature.
Interestingly enough, multiple analysts have recently predicted Lewis to flip his commitment to Colorado and Deion Sanders. However, Smart and Georgia are ready to try and make a splash this weekend with Tennessee in town.
If anything, it feels like with the way his recruitment has gone of late, it's looking pretty likely that Lewis won't be USC-bound once the Early Signing Period gets going on Dec. 4. However, Lincoln Riley is doing everything he can to try and keep him in the fold.
Lewis is ranked the No. 5 QB in the country per the 247Sports Composite and the No. 6 player from Georgia for his class. He's an elite playmaker with the ball in his hands - the kind of prospect who could transform an offense for a program. Smart is ready to see if Lewis will consider taking his talents to UGA. We'll see how this weekend's visit goes.