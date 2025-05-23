Georgia fans might be surprised what Bulldog legend thinks about Gunner Stockton

If you asked most Georgia fans back in December how they felt about Gunner Stockton taking over for Carson Beck, you probably would’ve gotten some mixed reactions.

Sure, Stockton was a former four-star recruit who shattered high school records at Rabun County. But stepping into the spotlight during the SEC Championship? And then starting a College Football Playoff game? That’s a steep climb—even in Athens.

And let’s be honest: the results were fine. Not flashy. Not disastrous. Just fine. Stockton came in cold against Texas and helped pull off an overtime win. Then, in his first start against Notre Dame, he showed promise, throwing for 234 yards and a touchdown in a tough 23-10 loss. The offense wasn’t humming, but it was clear he had command of the system.

Still, uncertainty has followed Stockton into the 2025 offseason. Beck transferred to Miami, and the only other scholarship option in the room is redshirt freshman Ryan Puglisi—who has yet to take a snap in a college game. That’s left Stockton in the driver’s seat, with Georgia fans hoping the third-year quarterback can take a major leap.

Now here’s where things get interesting: Aaron Murray, Georgia’s all-time leading passer and a fan favorite in Dawg Nation, recently admitted he wasn’t sold on Stockton either—at least not at first.

“I kind of bought into that narrative that, hey, Gunner may not be this elite quarterback,” Murray said on On3’s The Hard Count. “Kind of some of the stuff I saw in practice, comparing him to Carson. But then I went back—this was probably a month or two ago—and I watched every single snap from Gunner the entire season... and I walked away extremely impressed.”

That’s not just lip service from a former QB. Murray knows this offense inside and out, especially under coordinator Mike Bobo, who coached him during his record-setting run in Athens. So, for him to change his mind says a lot.

He didn’t stop there either.

“Footwork, accuracy, ability to push the football down the field,” Murray added. “Obviously, his athleticism, his guts, his determination, the way he plays the position—you can see why guys want to rally around Gunner Stockton.”

That’s the kind of evaluation that should get Georgia fans talking. Especially considering what Stockton brings on the ground. Unlike Beck, who was more of a traditional pocket passer, Stockton isn’t afraid to take off and make plays when the pocket collapses. He adds a layer of versatility to this Georgia offense that fans haven’t seen in a while.

And with new weapons at his disposal—like transfer receivers Zachariah Branch from USC and Noah Thomas from Texas A&M—there’s reason to believe Stockton could take a big leap in 2025. After all, Georgia led the FBS in dropped passes last year. That number should come down with this upgraded group.

Murray seems to think so, too.

“I think you’re going to see a guy that’s going to have a tremendous season,” he said. “Especially now, fingers crossed, with the talent that Georgia has been able to amass around him at the receiving position.”