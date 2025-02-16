Georgia fans won't like what Paul Finebaum had to say about their next quarterback

After the standard set by Stetson Bennett, Georgia fans are used to watching quarterbacks lead their team to championship contention.

From Bennett to Carson Beck, the Georgia Bulldogs have consistently fielded strong signal-callers in recent years. But as the team transitions to a new era, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum isn’t exactly sold on Gunner Stockton, the expected starter for 2025.

Finebaum, never one to hold back his opinions, made it clear that he’s not as high on Stockton as some Georgia fans might be. Discussing Carson Beck’s departure to Miami, Finebaum didn't hold Stockton in high regard.

“Georgia fans were in some way fatigued with Carson anyway," he said via Athlon. "They lost a better quarterback than the guy they have.”

If that wasn't enough to ruffle some feathers in Athens, Finebaum doubled down on his concerns about Stockton’s ability to step up as QB1. “I don’t know about Georgia,” he added. “I know everybody was enthralled by Gunner Stockton after the Sugar Bowl, I was not.”

That’s certainly not what Bulldog fans want to hear as they look ahead to next season. Stockton, a former four-star recruit, has been waiting for his moment to take over Georgia’s offense. While he showed flashes of promise in limited action, particularly in the Sugar Bowl, Finebaum clearly isn’t convinced that he’s ready to maintain Georgia’s dominance in the SEC.

Of course, not everyone shares Finebaum’s skepticism.

Backup quarterback Ryan Puglisi had nothing but praise for Stockton, calling him a professional and a consistent leader. “I love everything about (Stockton),” Puglisi said. “He handles his business in a professional way. He’s been the same person day in and day out. Being able to learn from him has been amazing.”

Stockton has a big challenge ahead. Following in the footsteps of Beck, who helped lead Georgia to another strong season, isn’t an easy task. And with expectations as high as ever in Athens, he’ll have to prove that he can be the next great Bulldogs quarterback—whether Finebaum believes in him or not.

Read More