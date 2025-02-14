Carson Beck merch hits an all-time low in viral clearance sale

Carson Beck’s decision to transfer to Miami wasn’t exactly met with heartbreak in Athens. In fact, it took no time at all for Georgia to move on.

Just a few weeks after his transfer was announced, a viral photo surfaced showing Beck’s merchandise on clearance at the Georgia bookstore. That summed up the feeling among a lot of Bulldogs fans—his time in Athens was over, and most weren’t losing sleep over it.

While Beck had a solid run as Georgia’s starting quarterback, the 2024 season didn’t end the way many had hoped. Tasked with following up Stetson Bennett’s back-to-back national championships, Beck put up strong numbers but couldn’t lead Georgia to a third straight title. His UCL injury in the SEC Championship Game against Texas kept him sidelined for the College Football Playoff, and by the time the dust settled, it felt like both sides were ready for a fresh start.

His transfer to Miami adds an intriguing storyline to the 2025 season. Beck replaces Cam Ward under center for the Hurricanes and will have the benefit of reuniting with his girlfriend, Hanna Cavinder, who plays basketball at Miami.

But from a football standpoint, this move gives Beck a chance to prove himself outside the shadow of Georgia’s high expectations and demonstrate that he can thrive in a different system.

Meanwhile, Georgia is officially moving forward with Gunner Stockton as its presumed QB1, and many Bulldog fans believe that the offense with Stockton at the helm will be better. The program isn’t dwelling on Beck’s departure, and neither are most fans. Whether he finds greater success at Miami remains to be seen, but in Athens, the Carson Beck era is officially over.

While we'll have to wait several months to see how Carson Beck's college football story comes to an end, you can buy some of his UGA merch right now for a nicely discounted price.

