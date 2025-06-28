Georgia Football reloads landing the Nation's top defensive tackle

The Georgia Football team is able to compete for National Championships on a yearly basis under Kirby Smart. While Smart is a great in-game tactician and incredible at developing talent, the Bulldogs ability on the recruiting trail is what sets them apart from most programs. Every year, Kirby Smart and his class are able to land some of the most sought after players in the Country building unmatched depth.

The Bulldogs don't rebuild they reload and with Kirby Smart at the helm, having a down year is unacceptable. With the Bulldogs latest commitment, it's once again a great example of how Smart keeps loading his roster with impact difference makers.

Georgia lands the Nation's top defensive tackle JJ Johnson

On Saturday, elite defensive tackle recruit James "JJ" Johnson announced his commitment picking the Georgia Bulldogs over Texas, Florida, and Miami.

BREAKING: Elite 2026 DL James “JJ” Johnson has Committed to Georgia, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’3 285 DL from Fort Myers, FL chose the Bulldogs over Texas, Florida, & Miami



He’s ranked as the No. 1 DL in 2026 (per On3)



“Go Dawgs🐶”https://t.co/VeNJnkq7iH pic.twitter.com/CLvVbAYTTl — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 28, 2025

According to On3's Recruiting Rankings, James Johnson is the 15th ranked player in the Country, the top defensive tackle in the class, and the 3rd ranked player out of Florida. Johnson is the 2nd player ranked as the best at their position to commit to Georgia joining the Nation's top quarterback Jared Curtis.

When you look at the track record of development at Georgia especially on the defensive line it's not a surprise at all that Johnson picked Georgia. Whether it has been Jordan Davis or Jalen Carter, the Bulldogs under Kirby Smart constantly have a monster on the interior wrecking the opponents offense and Johnson could be the next player to fill that role at Georgia.

Landing JJ Johnson brings Georgia's recruiting class up to 2nd in the Country quickly nipping at the heels of the USC Trojans for the top class in the Country. The Bulldogs now have 6 Top-100 commitments and as the top recruits continue to commit that number will only grow. The Bulldogs are in a great position with 5-stars Tyler Atkinson, Savion Hiter, and Kaiden Prothro giving UGA the inside track at the Nation's top class.

