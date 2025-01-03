Georgia gets bullied by Notre Dame for four quarters, Irish clinch Sugar Bowl

When was the last time that we saw a team line up and bully Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs for four quarters? Well, that's exactly what happened in the Sugar Bowl on Thursday evening against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

From start to finish, the Fighting Irish controlled the game in the trenches, making Georgia’s usually dominant front look anything but. Notre Dame’s defensive front, led by RJ Oben and Junior Tuihalamaka, lived in Georgia’s backfield.

Gunner Stockton, thrust into the spotlight at quarterback, found himself under constant duress, finishing with just 225 passing yards and a single touchdown—many of which came in desperation.

The pivotal moment came late in the second quarter, with Georgia trailing 6-3. Kirby Smart, known for his aggressive play-calling, decided to go for it all before halftime. Stockton dropped back to pass, but Oben blasted passed his blocker, forcing a fumble that Tuihalamaka recovered at Georgia’s 13-yard line. One play later, Riley Leonard connected with Beaux Collins for a touchdown, extending Notre Dame’s lead to 13-3 heading into the break.

The Bulldogs attempted to rally in the third quarter, with Stockton finding Cash Jones on a 32-yard touchdown pass to close the gap to 20-10. However, that was as close as Georgia would get. Notre Dame’s defense tightened, forcing three-and-outs and limiting the Bulldogs to just 69 rushing yards on the night. Mitch Jeter sealed the game with his third field goal in the fourth quarter.

For Georgia, the loss marks a humbling end to a season that began with championship aspirations. For Notre Dame, it’s validation of their physicality and preparation as they march toward a potential national title.

With the win, Notre Dame clinches a spot in the College Football Playoff semifinals. The Fighting Irish will take on the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Orange Bowl for a chance at the college football national championship. The winner of that game will take on the winner of Ohio State and Texas.

Read More