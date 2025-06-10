Georgia is on the verge of losing elite wide receiver recruit to Michigan

The Summer has arrived which brings out one of the most important periods on the College Football calendar which is official visit season. The end of May into June is a pivotal period for college football programs as the Nation's top recruits take their official visits to various programs before making their official decision. As some of the Nation's top recruits come off of the board, several recruits will also change their minds flipping their commitment from one program to another.

The latest intel from the recruiting trail points toward the Michigan Wolverines pulling off a massive heist stealing away one of the Georgia Bulldogs top commits.

Michigan projected to flip elite Georgia WR commit

On Tuesday, On3's Steve Wiltfong placed a prediction for the Michigan Wolverines to flip Georgia commit Brady Marchese.

The 4-star wide receiver is an In-State recruit for the Bulldogs committing to Kirby Smart and his staff back in March. While Marchese is committed to Georgia, his recruitment hasn't been fully shutdown as he's kept several programs in consideration. One such program is Michigan as the Wolverines hosted Marchese on an official visit and now appear to be the front runners for his commitment.

For Brady Marchese, Michigan's recruiting pitch is likely very appealing and one any wide receiverwould consider. Marchese will have the chance to play alongside last cycle's top overall recruit Bryce Underwood which could mean he'll have a potential 1st round pick throwing him the football.

If Georgia loses Brady Marchese, the Bulldogs are still in a great place in this recruiting class at the wide receiver position. The Bulldogs will only have one receiver committed in this class in Vance Spafford but, that could quickly change. As Georgia holds a commitment from the Nation's top quarterback Jared Curtis, the Bulldogs will have a great pitch to make to any wide receiver.

