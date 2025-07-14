Georgia’s coaching loss could have a bigger impact than fans expect

Ever since Kirby Smart arrived in Athens, the Georgia Bulldogs have been one of the best programs in the Country thanks in a large part to the Bulldogs defense. Kirby Smart continues to send defensive star after defensive star off to the NFL turning this program into a factory for elite talent picking up a pair of National Championships along the way. Kirby Smart deserves the most credit for putting everything together but, he's certainly had great help along the way.

Having another former Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator on your staff is always a massive advantage as it gives you another person to lean on who's been in the same spots. Will Muschamp arrived in Athens back in 2021 when Kirby Smarty hired him as a defensive analyst but, he ended up becoming an on-field coach when given the role of Special Teams coordinator.

When Dan Lanning left for Oregon in 2022, Will Muschamp was promoted to Co-Defensive Coordinator alongside Glenn Schumann. That season, the Bulldogs would go on to win their second National Championship in as many years.

The defense Will Muschamp helped engineer in 2022 had some stellar performances throughout the season. The Bo Nix led Oregon offense scored just 3 points, South Carolina was held to 7, Auburn was held to 10 points, the explosive Tennessee offense scored just 13 points, and in the National Championship Game, TCU scored only 7 points.

This past season, Will Muschamp served a smaller role with the program opting to spend more time with his family. As Georgia released it's Media Guide ahead of SEC Media Days and to the surprise of many, Will Muschamp is no longer listed as a member of Kirby Smart's staff. The Bulldogs have yet to address Muschamp's absence, but, it'll most likely be confirmed during the Bulldogs time at Media Days.

During the 2024 season, Will Muschamp would assist the Bulldogs during the week with their game plan but, wasn't on the sidelines as he would go to watch his sons games at Vanderbilt. When Muschamp did make his way to the sidelines, he helped Georgia shutdown the Texas Longhorns to take home another SEC Championship.

Given how valuable Will Muschamp has been over the year's this loss could be bigger than most fans are expecting. Without Muschamp, the rest of the staff is going to need to step up especially Glenn Schumann as this is fully his defense now.

Will Muschamp quickly becomes a hot name to follow as he's still relatively young with more experience than most coaches will ever get. It's unclear if Muschamp will take another job especially with his son in College but, the Vanderbilt Commodores could end up being the benefactor of the situation.

