Group of Five College Football Playoff race heading into Week 6: American Conference leads the pack

With five weeks of the college football season in the books and teams now entering conference play, this is the most important time of the season, especially with the 12-team College Football Playoff format. Conference games are crucial, particularly for Group of Five teams, who are fighting for the one guaranteed playoff spot reserved for the highest-ranked Go5 champion.

The Group of Five playoff race got off to a hot start and is still wide open. Let’s take a closer look at where the Group of Five playoff race stands as we head into Week 6.

American Conference

Memphis, USF, Tulane, North Texas

The American is currently a heavy favorite to represent the Group of Five in the CFP with four strong contenders in Memphis, USF, Tulane, and North Texas. Memphis and North Texas remain undefeated, while USF and Tulane each have one loss, but both came against top-five teams.

Conference play will help shake things out, with each of these teams set to face at least one of the others in this group, but it is very likely that we will be looking at a win-and-in American Conference Championship game in early December.

Sun Belt

James Madison

What is normally a very strong Group of Five conference, the Sun Belt is in more of a down year this season. James Madison is the league’s only realistic playoff contender, but they would still likely need some help from outside the conference to secure a playoff spot.

The Dukes currently sit at 3-1, with their only loss being a 14-point defeat at Louisville in a game that was competitive. If they can run the table in the Sun Belt and do so in convincing fashion, they will have an argument for the playoff.

Mountain West

Boise State, UNLV

After being the frontrunner in the Group of Five race last season, Boise State is in a very different position this year due to a Week 1 loss to USF. However, the Broncos aren’t out of the picture just yet as they are still the favorite to win the Mountain West, and have a major opportunity to boost their resume with a non-conference matchup at Notre Dame this week.

UNLV is once again a strong contender for the conference championship as they are undefeated, but have not done so in the prettiest fashion. If the Rebels can finish the season unbeaten and win the conference championship, it could set up a debate between undefeated UNLV and a one-loss American Conference champion.

MAC

None

Sadly, barring complete chaos, it looks like the MAC will once again be out of the College Football Playoff picture. Every team in the conference already has multiple losses, including the current favorites, the Ohio Bobcats. Ohio has looked very impressive at times though, and their two losses are not bad at all with a three point defeat against Rutgers and a loss against No. 1 Ohio State who they hung around with for a half.

Just because the MAC will not have a chance to make it in the playoff, does not mean weeknight MACtion won’t be must watch television when it begins in Week 11.

Conference USA

None

Conference USA also finds itself on the outside looking in. Liberty, once considered a serious playoff contender, has been one of the most disappointing teams in college football sitting at 1-4 in year three under Jamey Chadwell whose tenure looks to be spiraling in the wrong direction.

Louisiana Tech and Western Kentucky will likely meet in the conference championship game, but neither are anywhere near worthy of consideration for the playoff. One bright spot for CUSA is the Delaware Blue Hens who have started 3-1 In their first season at the FBS level, and could be a team to watch in the conference moving forward.

