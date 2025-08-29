Group of Five Playoff race wide open after USF beats Boise State, even sportsbooks have no idea with betting odds

In just the sixth game of the college football season, a major shake-up occurred as USF upset No. 25 Boise State. Not only did the Bulls defeat the Broncos, but they did so in convincing fashion and looked like a very well-rounded and strong team.

After falling behind 7-0 late in the first quarter, USF’s high-powered offense came to life, scoring 34 unanswered points en route to a 34-7 victory. The Bulls were led by quarterback Byrum Brown, who made plays all over the field, totaling 253 yards and scoring two rushing touchdowns.

This was not only a massive win for the Bulls, but also a wake-up call for Boise State. Prior to the game, the Broncos were the overwhelming favorite to be the Group of Five representative in the College Football Playoff with betting odds around +175. However, the Broncos falling in Week 1 clearly shook up that expectation and opened the door to a wide range of contenders.

With so many teams now in the mix, the CFP Group of Five spot is completely up for grabs, and nothing reflects that more clearly than the updated sportsbook odds. Here are the updated top ten betting odds for Group of Five teams to make the College Football Playoff.

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook (8/29)

Tulane (+730)

James Madison (+790)

USF (+920)

Memphis (+980)

Navy (+980)

Boise State (+1120)

Liberty (+1120)

Toledo (+1300)

UTSA (+1400)

Army (+1800)

Louisiana (+1800)

UNLV (+1800)

While many like to say that sportsbooks and oddsmakers “always know,” that is not the case here. Seeing the favorite listed at odds over +700 is surprising, and it highlights just how wide open the Group of Five playoff race really is.

Boise State’s loss seems to have opened the door for the American Conference for a playoff appearance with six teams now ranked in the top 10 of the betting odds. USF saw a significant boost in their odds and will definitely be a team to watch after their impressive performance. Alex Golesh’s team will certainly be tested with upcoming games against Florida and Miami (FL). If the Bulls can pull out a win against either of those teams, they will have the inside track of Go5 teams.

Boise State is certainly not out of the race yet, as they are still the favorite to win the Mountain West at -105. However, they still have a matchup with Notre Dame on the schedule, and a second loss would significantly hurt their playoff resume.

Regardless, after Boise State was basically in the driver’s seat for the Group of Five playoff spot all last season, it’s nice to see a wide-open race this year, making a fascinating storyline to follow throughout the season.