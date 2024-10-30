HBCU Football: Alabama State wins 83rd Annual Magic City Classic
The 83rd edition of the Magic City Classic has come and gone, and the festivities again lived up to the billing. The Hornets of Alabama State won their third Classic in a row under Head Coach Eddie Robinson Jr., jumping out to a 27-3 lead early in the game. Bama State fought off a 4th quarter surge from Alabama A&M to solidify the win, 27-19.
The Alabama State defense and rushing attack were catalysts for the Hornets emerging victorious. Let's take a closer look at some of those keys to victory, and what the outcome means to Alabama State and AAMU going forward into SWAC league play.
Hornet Defense dominates for 3 quarters...Quenches late Bulldog comeback bid
For the first three-quarters of this game, the Alabama State defense was in its typical, disruptive form, limiting the vaunted Alabama A&M offensive attack to 120 total yards in the first half, and an eye-popping total of 61 rushing yards for the entire game.
The Hornets also turned the Bulldogs over four times (three interceptions, and one fumble recovery) and translated those possessions to 17 points. While the Bulldog passing attack made things interesting in the 4th quarter (AAMU QB Xavier Langford threw two 4th Quarter touchdowns as the Bulldog passing attack came to life), one of those interceptions sealed the victory for ASU. Ta'Shaun Simms, Amon Scarbrough, and Keane Lewis led the way on defense, each accounting for one or more turnovers for the game.
Ta'Shaun Simms earned Magic City Classic Defensive MVP honors for his performance, while Amon Scarbrough was recognized as the Southwestern Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts in the game.
Kareem Keye solid in 1st MCC Start; Rushing Attack carries the day
In the weeks leading up to the Magic City Classic, the stability at the most important offensive position on the field was a real and present concern for the Alabama State coaching staff. The woes at the quarterback position are well known.
The injury bug has decimated the position for the Hornets with Freshman QB Kareem Keye becoming the 5th starter for the Hornets this year. Keye was more than up for piloting the ASU offense in the biggest start of his career, going for 131 yards passing and two touchdowns on 14 of 20 pass attempts. His command of the offense was relaxed, and he managed the game from the position without skipping a beat.
Having one of the best rushing attacks in HBCU football helps, too. The Hornets ran for 204 yards collectively, led by RB Daquon Kincey's 156 yards on 18 carries. Alabama State shortened the game with long drives in the first half powered by that run game. For his efforts, Keye was named the Magic City Classic Offensive MVP
What's next for Alabama State and Alabama A&M?
Alabama State looks to build momentum off of victory in the Magic City Classic in another neutral site, SWAC league game. The Hornets take on the Alcorn State Braves in the Port City Classic in Mobile, Alabama. Alabama A&M will need to operate with urgency going forward if they want to keep hopes of a SWAC East division title alive, as they'll need to possibly win out the rest of the season to remain in contention. That quest begins with hosting Southern University this weekend in Huntsville, Alabama.
Stay Tuned to Saturday Blitz for continuing coverage of HBCU Football at the NCAA FCS and Division II level!