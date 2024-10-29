HBCU Football: Hampton Dominates Elon on Homecoming Weekend
The Hampton Prates have been on a tear for the the past month of the collegiate football season, leaving some pretty impressive performances in their wake. Their homecoming this past weekend was no exception to that recent momentum, decisively beating the Elon Phoenix at Armstrong Stadium.
The Pirates move to 5-3 overall with the win, and even in CAA play with a 2-2 conference record. The offensive efficiency that's been on display for PIrates much of the season, was present in the win against the Phoenix on Saturday. We'll take a closer look at the victory, and what's on the horizon for Hampton University going forward in league play.
The Pirate Rushing Attack carries the day
Head Coach Trent Boykin has been steadfast in being faithful to generating offensive returns on the ground this season, to great effect. Saturday was another case study of what that dedication to the run ultimately does to teams that have played the Pirates this season. Hampton rushed for 277 yards and gained 381 yards total, effectively shortening the game and grinding out a convincing win. RB Ja'Quan Snipes ran for 109 yards on 18 carries and RB Tymere Robinson continued his mastery of generating red zone points for the Pirates, scoring on 3 touchdown runs inside the opposining 20-yard line.
Quarterbacks Malcolm Mays and Christopher Zellous weren't asked to do much through the air, but managed the offense efficiently just the same. Mays was responsible for Hampton's lone passing score.
Hampton's Defense was Stout in Victory
The Pirate defense was, in a word, stifling for the better part of the game. Hampton's defensive unit allowed a paltry 168 yards of total offense for the Phoenix. The defensive line play was a deciding factor for HU, setting up shop in Elon's offensive backfield on every meaningful series of the game.
The Pirates generated 6 quarterback sacks and 8 tackles for loss. The Phoenix finished in the negative for rushing for the game with an eye-opening -28 yards on 29 rushing attempts. It was one of the better outings of the entire season to this point for a Pirate defensive unit that's found themselves on the wrong end of offensive shootouts at times earlier in the season.
The newly found defensive stoutness bodes well for the remainder of Hampton's tough CAA conference slate.
What's next for the Pirates and the Phoenix?
The Hampton Pirates push their overall record to 5-3 and even out their conference record to 2-2, which puts Hampton firmly in the mix for a potential push for a first tier finish in one of the toughest conferences in all of FCS football.
Hampton welcomes another perennial CAA powerhouse to Armstrong Stadium in their next game when the Villanova Wildcats come to town. Elon looks to bounce back from the loss in their next game. Elon also finds themselves back on home turf, as the Phoenix host anther team looking to find their footing in CAA league play in the Campbell Camels.
Stay Tuned to Saturday Blitz for continued coverage of HBCU football at the FCS and NCAA Division II level!