HBCU Football: JSU emerges victorious in SWAC Showdown
In what may have been the most anticipated in-conference match-up to this point of the SWAC season, #25-ranked Jackson State outlasted #18-ranked Florida A&M 35-21. The Tigers were opportunistic on defense when they absolutely had to be, converting turnovers to immediate points in the 2nd half to close the door on Rattler hopes of a comeback.
In a face off between two of the more potent offensive philosophies in all of HBCU football, it was Jackson State's ability to turn FAMU's offense into a dimensional entity that was one of the games' biggest determining factors. Let's take a look at how JSU pulled off the win, and what's on the horizon for both teams next week.
Irv Mulligan and the Jackson State rushing attack Shines
Jackson State needed to successfully establish the run game against Florida A&M to be victorious in this game. Consider that the mission statement is achieved. The Tigers rushed for 270 yards as a team from scrimmage, with standout RB Irv Mulligan leading the way.
Mulligan rushed for 139 yards and 1 touchdown on 18 carries and gained those yards inside the tackles and on explosive chunk plays. QB Jacobian Morgan added 56 yards on the ground from the QB position while passing for 155 yards. JSU's effectiveness in the red zone was also displayed, with two goal-line touchdowns. The Tigers ultimately won the day staying focused with the strongest part of their offensive scheme.
The JSU Defense is Opportunistic in Victory
The JSU defense made the Rattlers one-dimensional all game, limiting the Florida A&M rushing attack to 63 total yards. FAMU quarterback Daniel Richardson was still extremely effective through the air, passing for 248 yards and 3 touchdowns on 19 completions.
However, Jackson State's defensive pressure got to him on several occasions for sacks. One of those sacks produced a huge 32-yard fumble return by JSU's Phillip Webb, which effectively put the Tigers ahead to stay in the 4th quarter. The adjustments to generate that stress of the FAMU offensive line in the 2nd half paid dividends as JSU's blitzes and rushes repeatedly got home for QB hurries and hits, which took a cumulative toll on the Rattler's offensive effectiveness as the game wound down.
What's Next for Florida A&M and Jackson State?
The now 23-ranked JSU Tigers inherit sole possession of 1st place in the Southwestern Athletic Conference's East Division, which puts the Tigers in the driver's seat for the East Division Title, and a berth in the SWAC championship game.
The SWAC title game winner gains a berth in HBCU Football's National Championship, The Celebration Bowl. They'll look to keep that momentum going on the road against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday. Florida A&M still has a shot at regaining its footing in the SWAC East, but it will need some help going forward.
The Rattlers return home to one of the most formidable home-field advantages in all of FCS football at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, where they will host the now surging Southern University Jaguars. Both teams will be watching another big game this week with huge title implications, as rivals Alabama State and Alabama A&M meet this Saturday in the 83rd Edition of the Magic City Classic.
Stay Tuned for continuing news and coverage of FCS and NCAA Division II HBCU Football, courtesy of Saturday Blitz!