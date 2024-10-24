HBCU Football: Looking Forward to the 83rd Annual Magic City Classic
If there's any personification of the synergy that the fans, the traditions, and the cultural immersion that exists in the HBCU football product, it's on full display every fourth weekend in October, in the city of Birmingham, Alabama. The Magic City Classic is in its' 83rd cycle as one of the biggest and most storied HBCU rivalries out there. This year's edition looks to be just as intense as previous games were, particularly with implications in the SWAC East Division race on the line.
Saturday Blitz takes a look at some of the keys for success in this year's game, for both Alabama State and AAMU.
Will Bama State get the Offensive production its Defense deserves?
A LOT has been made of the injury situation at the quarterback position at Alabama State. In a season that looked like a potential coming-out party on that side of the football, injuries to star transfer Andrew Body, and a combination of injury and ineffectiveness from the rest of that unit put a damper on what was supposed to be a balanced offensive unit. That's not to say that the cupboard is bare in Montgomery.
The Hornets have one of the best rushing schemes in the SWAC, led by Jamari Hostzclaw, Daquon Kincey, and a stable of running backs that have been imposing their will on opposing defenses at times this season. Redshirt Freshman QB Kareem Keye has inherited the starting role and has provided a level of stability to the offense that could prove to be a real factor in this game.
If Keye can continue his growth under center and give the RPO flexibility OC Chris Barnette's offense thrives on, it could spell doom for an AAMU defense that's had problems both stopping the run and the pass this season.
Will Alabama A&M get the Defensive Production its Offense deserves?
Alabama A&M's offense has come to life in the last two games, including a 56-12 dismantling of Bethune Cookman. AAMU Quarterback Xavier Lankford and RB Donovan Eaglin both shined in the win, with Lankford passing for 315 yards and a touchdown and Eaglin rushing for 125 yards and a touchdown on 13 attempts.
As a team, the Bulldogs rushed for 344 yards collectively against BCU and lead the SWAC in rushing. They'll have a substantially more difficult obstacle in front of them this week in an Alabama State defense that ranks in the top 3 of the conference in every statistical category, leading the SWAC in scoring defense (18.7 points per game), rushing defense (95.8 yards allowed per game) and total yards allowed (252.2 yards per game).
AAMU's defense showed signs of improvement in the last game. They'll need to continue that trajectory against the Hornets, particularly against their equally potent running game. If the Bulldogs can make the Hornets one-dimensional, they'll take a giant step toward victory in this game.
In a game that's got both rivalry and conference implications for the winner. Alabama A&M's offensive awakening against Jackson State and Bethune Cookman bodes well for the future, but Alabama State's defense is arguably the best unit in the SWAC from top to bottom.
If the Bulldogs have problems scoring points, it will play into the ball-control personality of the Hornets plan to implement offensively in the game. Kareem Keyes' ability to add an additional factor to that offense may prove to be the difference.
PREDICTION: Alabama State 24, Alabama A&M 17
