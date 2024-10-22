HBCU Football: Norfolk State Upset Bid falls short against Towson
The fan base of Norfolk State University may be in the mode of getting ready for basketball season, but the Spartans had an opportunity for a bit of joy this past week when CAA league foe Towson came to town. In a performance that showed glimpses of what could have been for this year’s edition of NSU football, Norfolk pushed Towson to the limit. While moral victories don’t do much for the actual season’s bottom line, it’s an indicator that this year’s Norfolk State football team has a lot of fight left to give. It’s also a warning to future MEAC foes that Norfolk State could still be a factor in how the MEAC conference race plays out.
The Norfolk State defense proves Opportunistic in Defeat
Looking at the offensive box score of this game doesn’t necessarily tell the entire story of how close the Spartans came to pulling off a potentially season-defining upset. Towson gained 456 yards of offense for the game ( 306 through the air, 150 on the ground) and extremely effectively moved the football between red zones. Those numbers don’t show the impact of two Norfolk State defensive standouts on the game. NSU linebacker A.J. Richardson and Saftey Jayden Smith’s respective performances earned them conference and national accolades for the week. Richardson in particular, was a menace to the Towson offense. Richardson totaled 18 total tackles in the game, including 2 solo sacks and close to 6 tackles for loss. The performance earned the Sophomore linebacker MEAC and FCS Defensive Player of the Week honors.
Frosh QB Berry Shines in 1st Official Start on Offense
The Norfolk State offense has been an enigma all season, especially at the quarterback position. The game against Towson offered a glimpse into what could be, with True Freshman QB Vinson Berry making his first collegiate start for the program. Berry showed a firm command of the offense and extremely sound decision-making in his debut, completing 16-31 pass attempts for 221 yards and a touchdown, earning Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Offensive Rookie Of The Week honors. Running Back Kevon King has been the lone constant for the Norfolk State offense all season, and this game was no different; King rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns in the game.
The Spartans look to get back on the winning track, as the reality of MEAC conference play looms this week. Norfolk State hosts another team that's searching for offensive answers in fellow MEAC league foe Howard University. With wins in the conference at a premium for MEAC and Celebration Bowl title aspirations, every game from here until the end of the season, is a big one, with substantial implications. Despite having some truly uneven results earlier in the season, the Spartans have a chance to leave their mark on this conference race, and may even play spoiler to some other title hopes.
Stay tuned to Saturday Blitz for current and continuing coverage of HBCU Football in the NCAA Football Championship Series, and NCAA Division II!
More Stories