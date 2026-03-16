Hoops and Gridiron Success: Teams in the NCAA Tournament and CFP Playoff

In College Football and men’s College Basketball, it is extremely hard to be good at both sports. It is rare for a team to make the NCAA tournament and the College Football Playoffs in the same calendar year. It was difficult when the College Football Playoffs were only 4 teams. It has now expanded to 12 teams, so it is a little easier to make it for College Football.

College Basketball is easier to make the tournament because you have 68 teams. Still, it is a good accomplishment when schools make it in both sports. This season, 6 teams made it to both tournaments. Below are some thoughts on both football and basketball programs, and which one is better today.

Which programs are becoming bigger football vs basketball schools?

Alabama Basketball > Alabama Football

Nick Saban is one of the best coaches in College Football History, but he stepped down three years ago. Kalen DeBoer has replaced him, and he has been solid. Last season, they won a College Football Playoff game, but the program is not at the same level now.

Basketball has been a consistent force under head coach Nate Oats. He has a record of 168-72 in seven seasons. His teams have made the tournament in the last 6 seasons. They also went to the Final Four in 2023. Then the Elite Eight last season. As crazy as it sounds, Alabama basketball is in a better situation than the football program.

Ohio State Football > Ohio State Basketball

Ohio State football under Ryan Day has been one of the best programs in the country. They have consistently been a top-10 program. Ohio State won the National Championship in 2025. Last season, they lost to Miami in the College Football Playoff, but Ohio State is still a great football program.

Ohio State basketball has struggled for the last 5 seasons. This is their 1st time making the NCAA Tournament since the 2021 season. They haven’t made the Sweet 16 since the 2014 season. This is Jake Diebler’s 2nd season as head coach, and he made his 1st NCAA Tournament appearance. Time will tell if he is the right hire. Ohio State continues to be a football school, and that will never change.

Miami Football > Miami Basketball

Mario Cristobal has turned Miami around in football, as they made the National Championship game last year. Cristobal has embraced the transfer portal, and Miami has been able to reload each season.

Miami basketball was a steady program led by Jim Larranaga, culminating in a Final Four appearance in 2002. Jai Lucas replaced him, and they made the NCAA tournament as a 7th seed. Still, football is at a higher level now.

Texas Tech Football > Texas Tech Basketball

Texas Tech stormed onto the scene this year in College Football when they won the Big 12 and made the College Football Playoffs. Head Coach Joey McGuire went into the transfer portal and landed several talented players last season. They look like they will continue to be good next season.

Texas Tech's basketball coach, Grant McCasland, has been successful over the last 3 seasons. Last season, they made it to the Elite Eight. They also made the NCAA Tournament all 3 seasons McCasland has coached there. The program is trending up, but football gets the slight edge.

Georgia Football > Georgia Basketball

Georgia Football coach Kirby Smart is considered one of the best coaches in College Football. He has won two National Championships. He has also won the last two SEC Championships. Kirby has Georgia at the top of College Football.

Mike White, Georgia’s basketball coach, has been solid at Georgia as the basketball coach. He has gone 77-56, and they have made the NCAA tournament the last two seasons. Georgia is still a football school now and forever.

Texas A&M Football > Texas A&M Basketball

Mike Elko made the College Football playoffs this season, where they lost to Miami. Still a nice accomplishment for the 2nd-year coach. They should be able to sustain that success next season.

Buzz Williams had a long track record as a successful basketball coach at Texas A&M, and he made it to 3 straight NCAA tournaments. He bolted to Maryland after last season. Bucky McMillan took over, and they made the NCAA tournament in his 1st season.

Final Thoughts

All 6 teams mentioned above are football 1st schools. It is still a good accomplishment to make both tournaments. It shows that schools can find it hard to be good at both sports at a high level.