Houston Cougars get massive news in pivotal 5-star recruitment

Every recruiting cycle, fanbases across the Country want one thing more than anything else, a 5-star quarterback. These quarterbacks typically land at one of the powerhouses across the Country but, whenever an In-State school has a 5-star quarterback in its backyard it gives them a reason to believe. The program in the 2026 recruiting class with that advantage is the Houston Cougars out of the Big 12.

Back in May of 2025, the Cougars nabbed a commitment from local product Keisean Henderson. Since committing to Houston, Henderson has flown up the recruiting rankings now ranking as a 5-star recruit. With Hendeson's 5-star status, he's been subject to a ton of teams looking to flip him from the Cougars.

5-star Quarterback Keisean Henderson shuts down his commitment

On Thursday Night, Keisean Henderson shut his recruitment down announcing he won't be taking his official visit to Florida State or any other official visits.

The Houston Cougars couldn't have asked for better news as their 5-star quarterback now is seemingly locked in with the In-State program. While things could always change, Houston is likely going to add a 5-star quarterback to it's roster which means if Henderson can live up to his ranking, the team will have an elite playmaker at Quarterback.

On3's Industry Recruiting Rankings have Keisean Henderson ranked as the 16th ranked player in the Country, the 4th ranked quarterback in the Country, and the 2nd ranked player out of Texas.

Keeping Henderson on board now gives the Cougars a chance to get aggressive with the rest of its class with a 5-star quarterback to build the Class around. The Cougars currently have the 45th ranked class in the Country and the 8th ranked class in the Big 12 but, if they can use Henderson shutting down his commitment they could quickly rise into the Top 25.

