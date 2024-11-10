How far will LSU drop in the CFP rankings after blowout loss to Alabama?
With Alabama's dominant 42-13 win, LSU’s playoff hopes officially slipped away.
The Tigers came into the game hoping to keep their postseason dreams alive, but Alabama’s offense, led by quarterback Jalen Milroe, had other plans. LSU’s defense struggled all night, particularly against Milroe, who ran in four touchdowns and stacked up 185 rushing yards on only 12 carries.
This was the second game in a row that LSU had difficulty containing a mobile quarterback, and Alabama took full advantage.
On offense, LSU couldn’t get things going either. Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier’s two interceptions—one deep in Alabama territory—kept them from capitalizing on their chances. Despite some promising drives, LSU only managed to score twice, falling short when it mattered most.
With this loss, LSU now sits at 6-3 for the season, making it nearly impossible to reach the playoffs, but the question here is: How far will the Tigers drop in the next College Football Playoff Rankings?
Sitting at No. 15 in the initial College Football Playoff Rankings, it stands to reason that LSU will drop several spots for not just losing the game at home, butt the way that they lost. The game was essentially never close and the committee simply can't ignore a 29-point loss at home.
LSU will drop below Ole Miss, Kansas State, and Colorado for sure. Then, questions will be had about Washington State, Louisville, and Clemson. The extent of the loss to Alabama is what hurts LSU. Had it been close, the Tigers would've been set up likely still inside the Top-18, especially with Iowa State and Pitt losing behind them. However, losing by nearly 30 points is something that likely can't be forgiven right away, so we'd expect them to fall behind most, if not all, of those teams.
LSU may stay ahead of Clemson in the latest rankings, which would put the Tigers right around No. 20, but there's a chance that we could see an even bigger shakeup with the Bayou Bengals dropping several more spots, to that 21-24 range.
For now, we'll take the average between those and say that LSU checks into the next rankings at No. 21.